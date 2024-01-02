Billy Joel Casts Doubt on Sale: Claims ‘Nobody’ Will Want His $49 Million New York Estate

Billy Joel isn’t leaving New York just yet. During his New Year’s Eve performance at Elmont’s UBS Arena, the singer/songwriter opened up about selling his 26-acre waterfront estate.

The famed Piano Man listed his expansive Long Island house for $49 million in May. The waterfront estate has a main residence spanning 20,000 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, situated on more than 26 acres.

The 74-year-old told viewers on Sunday night, “Just because I’m selling that house doesn’t mean I’m leaving Long Island,” according to a Page Six article.

“I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do,” Joel said.

The “Uptown Girl” singer admitted to the publication that “nobody” would want to purchase the opulent mansion known as Middlesea due to its high price tag, but he added with a giggle.

For $22.5 million, the Grammy winner bought the home in 2002. Renovating the main home is underway, and it is situated on the shores of Oyster Bay Harbor. Over the years, Joel has concentrated on remodeling the property to sell, according to sources who spoke with Page Six.

The Grammy winner reportedly started with 14 acres before acquiring multiple nearby parcels of land, according to the site. Joel’s hometown of Hicksville is not far from the estate.

There is an additional three-bedroom beach house on the estate, and elevator access is available to all floors.

The advertisement lists an eat-in kitchen in the main house along with facilities like an indoor and outdoor pool, a floating dock with a boat launch, a maintenance house, a bowling alley, and an additional four-bedroom guest house with an attached three-bedroom apartment.

The luxurious home boasts 2,000 feet of riverfront access and is described by the listing agency as an “extraordinary one-of-a-kind waterfront estate”.

The listing is with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Bonnie Williamson. Joel reportedly put the house up for sale in 2008 for $32.5 million, according to Newsday, but he later took it off the market. The listing states that the primary estate in Nassau County was constructed in 1994.

Joel is a real estate agent. The publication claims that the well-known musician paid $22.1 million for a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida in 2015.

Joel is purportedly interested in other homes in the Sunshine State, according to Page Six. The publication mentioned that Joel has a horse farm on Long Island and a home in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons.

In July, the celebrity will end his historic ten-year run at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Janelle Ash from Fox News Digital contributed to this article.