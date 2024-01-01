CeeDee Lamb’s Record-Breaking Achievement Triggers Random Drug Test from Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, set two franchise records on Saturday with an amazing performance that helped the team defeat the Detroit Lions 20-19.

With 13 receptions for 227 yards, Lamb set the tone for Dallas’ first-quarter scoring with a 92-yard touchdown reception from Dak Prescott.

With one game remaining in the season, Lamb has already racked up 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns. In terms of the most receptions and receiving yards in a season, he surpassed Michael Irvin. In 1995, Irvin finished with 111 yards.

After that, he announced on Instagram Stories that he had been selected for an arbitrary drug test.

“Waste no time huh? @nfl,” Lamb posted on his Stories.

Prescott called Lamb “remarkable,” according to the team’s webpage. “CeeDee Lamb is that person. What a fantastic chance he had tonight to play the way he did, knowing that records were on the line. I didn’t know about them until you people informed me, but I told you he would win those.

“The yards, yards after the catch, getting open after the 2.3 [seconds], beating man coverage, getting into the right spots in zones, he can do it all.”

It was “just the beginning,” Prescott continued.

“I told you if we won, I’d love it more. For me, it’s an odd moment,” Lamb continued. “Hey guys, we’re still working, building, and growing. Let me say it again. Without them, none of this could be accomplished. It is something we are excited to continue.”