Brave Brooklyn Rape Survivor Shares Her Story in a Bid to Bring Attackers to Justice

In the tight-knit community of Borough Park, Brooklyn, a woman who wishes to remain anonymous has courageously stepped forward to share her traumatic experience after being raped during a robbery. In an exclusive interview, she expressed her hope that the police and the public will unite in efforts to apprehend the two perpetrators responsible for the heinous crimes.

A Silent Plea for Justice: The Harrowing Ordeal Unfolds

The survivor, who communicated through a language translation app, conveyed the details of the horrifying incident that occurred on December 23, around 6:00 in the evening. The woman, deeply traumatized by the event, highlighted the impact on her mental well-being, revealing that sleep has become elusive since the incident.

“I had not rested for 24 hours — not at all, on any day since,” she expressed through the app. She added that she is considering seeking the assistance of a psychiatrist to cope with the lingering trauma.

The survivor recounted the chilling details of the attack, describing how two men forcibly attempted to enter the business premises where she and her female coworkers were present. Despite her attempts to resist, the assailants overpowered her.

“When I opened the door,” she recalled via the app, “the bad guy hit me in the face very hard. I was afraid of hurting the other two girls, so I opened the door for him.” She revealed that she was subsequently choked and physically assaulted, leaving visible marks on her face.

Tragically, the ordeal escalated when the perpetrators robbed the women of approximately $300 at knifepoint. The survivor tearfully revealed that one of the assailants raped her while the other threatened her coworkers into silence. Even when someone approached the business during the crimes, the accomplice ensured that they remained quiet.

Facing the Statistics: Rising Rape Rates in Borough Park

The survivor’s harrowing experience sheds light on the concerning rise in rape cases within the neighborhood. Despite an overall decline in crime, rape has seen a troubling 10% increase this year, with a staggering 120% surge over the last two years, according to the NYPD’s 66th Precinct crime statistics.

The survivor, now in regular contact with sex crime investigators, expressed her concern about becoming a mere statistic. In her own words, she emphasized, “What I want to express is that I very much hope to catch this bad guy.”

Police Hunt for Suspects

The NYPD confirmed a brutal rape incident at a Brooklyn business near 59th Street and Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park. The suspects, believed to be in their 30s, broke into the building around 6 p.m., with one of them raping a 49-year-old woman before fleeing the scene.

Community Urged to Assist in Investigation

The NYPD, in an effort to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators, released photos of the suspects and urged the community to come forward with any information. The victim received medical treatment following the assault.

As investigations continue, authorities are calling on the public to submit tips through various channels, including Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking individuals are encouraged to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A Call for Unity Against Crime

The survivor’s courageous plea for justice underscores the urgent need for community vigilance and support. As law enforcement intensifies efforts to capture the perpetrators, the community must unite against such heinous crimes, ensuring that survivors find justice and that their stories transcend mere statistics.