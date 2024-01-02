Discovering the 10 Most Dangerous Places in Minnesota After Dark in 2023

Minnesota, known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant cities, has areas that pose significant safety concerns, especially after dark. In this blog post, we will uncover the 10 most dangerous places in Minnesota in 2023, focusing on crime rates and safety.

1. Bemidji

Bemidji tops the list as Minnesota’s most dangerous city. The town, famous for folklore heroes Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox, recorded the third-highest violent crime rate in the state. In 2020, there was a 1 in 13 chance of falling victim to a property crime​​.

2. Minneapolis

Minneapolis, despite its charm, faces substantial crime issues. With nearly one murder per week, it has the third-highest murder rate in the state. Residents had a 1 in 86 chance of being a victim of a violent crime, and the city also reported the highest burglary rate statewide​​.

3. West St. Paul

This densely populated city had the second-highest property crime rate, with residents facing a 1 in 12 chance of being a victim. Violent crime, including the fifth-highest murder rate in the state, is also a concern here​​.

4. St. Paul

As the other half of the Twin Cities, St. Paul experiences typical big-city crime issues. Residents had a 1 in 133 chance of being a victim of a violent crime, and the city witnessed about two murders a month​​.

5. Waite Park

Though small, Waite Park has the highest overall crime rate in Minnesota, exceeding the national average by 300%. The city has the highest property crime rate in the state​​.

6. Brainerd

Known for its beautiful lakes, Brainerd also has elevated violent crime rates, including the highest rate of rape cases in Minnesota​​.

7. Virginia

Virginia, while charming, struggles with high crime rates, particularly violent crimes. It ranks as the fourth most violent place in Minnesota​​.

8. Brooklyn Center

This suburb north of Minneapolis has a high crime rate, including 200 car thefts and 44 robberies​​.

9. Fridley

Fridley, another Minneapolis suburb, is noted for its high incidence of robberies and car thefts​​.

10. Roseville

Roseville is plagued by high property crime rates, including 283 burglaries and 59 robberies​​.

Dangerous Neighborhoods in Minneapolis

Minneapolis has neighborhoods with crime rates 58 to 156% higher than the city average. The most dangerous include Hawthorne, Midtown Phillips, Harrison, South Minneapolis, and East Phillips. These neighborhoods have high rates of violent and property crimes​​.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in St. Paul

In St. Paul, the most dangerous neighborhoods in 2023, based on violent crimes per 100,000 people, include Thomas Dale, Downtown, Dayton’s Bluff, North End, Payne Phallen, and Summit-University​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Conclusion

Understanding the most dangerous places in Minnesota, particularly after dark, is crucial for residents and visitors alike. While these areas have their unique challenges, it is important to exercise caution and stay informed about local safety measures. This knowledge not only aids in personal safety but also contributes to a broader understanding of the societal and economic factors influencing crime rates in these regions.