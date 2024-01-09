These are 5 Best Places for Couples Massages in Las Vegas

People usually think of crime when they think of Las Vegas, not health and wellness. Most likely, those are the last two words that come to mind when you think of Sin City. People usually go to Vegas to drink, gamble, and dance the night away. These are all fun things to do, but they’re not exactly restful.

What you might not know about Vegas, though, is that despite its flashy marquees and lit-up signs, Sin City is a great place to get healthy. Even if you don’t think of the city as a “romantic couples retreat,” its high-end spas make you think otherwise. Are you and your partner trying to get along again after losing all your retirement savings at blackjack? Or are you just enjoying your anniversary? Do yourself and your partner a favor and book a couples massage in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Romantic Couples Massages

The Spa at Wynn

The modern spa at The Wynn is both cozy and fancy, and it offers a variety of menu choices or personalized treatments. Spa treatments like the Couple’s Tropical Journey are great for couples. They use steamed coconut wraps and rich coconut oil to make you feel like you’re on a tropical island. Another one is the Dessert Stone Indulgence for Couples.

There is a famous massage at the spa in Las Vegas called the Good Luck Ritual, which is based on five traditional Chinese elements. Along with a custom massage, it includes a peppermint foot treatment, a hand massage, and botanicals for the head. In the Wynn, you can get any kind of massage in a private Couples Suite.

Palms Wellness

The Palms’ most popular service is the massage for two people. It costs $310, but the first massage for new people is 15% off. Also, if you go to Vegas often, they have memberships that can save you 40%. Clients are very impressed with how professional and friendly providers are.

Spa at The LINQ

In the spa at the LINQ hotel, there is a treatment plan just for couples. It comes with an 80-minute massage in a room just for couples, with two different levels of pressure to choose from. These elevations offer a range of customizable choices, such as aromatherapy, a treatment that scrubs your hands or feet, a treatment that revitalizes your feet, a treatment that scrubs your back, a treatment that eases muscle pain, hot stone therapy, dermaplaning, and a treatment that brightens your eyes. When you get a massage for two people, you get a bottle of champagne and two champagne glasses as a souvenir.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel

The Spa at Four Seasons Las Vegas has large couples rooms called Spa Dual rooms where you and your partner can get treatments that are specially made for you. You can pick from different massages, such as a warm salt stone routine, a full-body candle massage, or a foot massage that scrubs away dead skin. Couples massages last for 50 to 100 minutes and include a face, champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Also, don’t miss the spa’s unique Essence of the Seasons, which is a set of body treatments that change with the seasons.

Bellagio Spa and Salon

Spa Bellagio is one of the best spas in Las Vegas for couples. Its natural style is based on the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. There are several spa deals designed just for couples, and the treatment times are only slightly different. All of the packages come with either a hot stone or aromatherapy massage for two people, a private shower, and time to rest with a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries in the spa’s Watsu Pool.

The Escape Package comes with a 50-minute massage, the Serenity Package comes with an 80-minute massage, and the Tranquility Package comes with a 100-minute massage. But who are we kidding? Strawberry is the most important thing.