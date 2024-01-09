4 Best Kinkiest BDSM Dungeons in New York for Couples and Singles

You know that slightly sexy dream you have? It’s most likely not that strange: A study on sexual diversity in the US found that more than 22% of sexually active people pretend to be someone else and 30% have tried spanking. A different poll of 1,040 people found that almost half of them were interested in kink, even if they hadn’t had the chance to try it.

BDSM caves are a great place for sexually curious people to make their naughty dreams come true, even if they don’t know what “collaring,” “subdrop,” or “figging” mean or think mummification is only done in ancient Egypt. Even though the word “dungeon” might make you think of a certain place, don’t worry—everyone is welcome here, as long as they’re polite.

Wait a second before you give in to the first “dominant” you see online. In BDSM, you give up your mind, feelings, and maybe even your genitalia to someone else, so make sure you choose someone who knows what they’re doing. Here is a list of 10 of the best BDSM sites in the US to help you out.

The Best BDSM Dungeons in New York

Donatella Den, New York City

After all the dark prisons you’ve been through, here’s a different one: There is a wrestling ring, a Victorian-themed room, a vintage studio, two medical rooms, a school, a castle chamber, a leather room, and an industrial-themed “blue room.” There is also a pretty pink crossdressing room for those who want to let their girly side out.phew.

This NYC kink-stitution is conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan and is run by more than 20 professionals who offer a wide range of services to customers, including the unique chance to be shamed in public: On their website, it says, “We will be happy to parade you through our large dungeon so that all of our beautiful Mistresses can laugh at your mess.” If you are a very funny case, we might even take you to a fantasy club where other people can enjoy seeing you be humiliated. Are you in?

Pandora’s Box, New York City

This legendary place was started and run by Mistress Raven in the mid-1990s. At the time, she was one of the most famous dominatrixes in America. It was featured in Nick Broomfield’s documentary Fetishes, as well as a book by photojournalist Susan Meiselas and many magazine pieces.

The building is now run by a group of trained Dommes and subs who are experts in just about every sexy activity you can think of… They’re happy to show people how to do things. The themed rooms range from more mainstream (think torture chamber and schoolroom from the Middle Ages) to more unique. For example, the pink boudoir busts the idea that BDSM is all red and black.

Spanking Club, New York City

This beating club has been around since 1997 and is known as an institution in the world of CP (Corporal Punishment for those who don’t know). Its history is known all over the country. It is very safe, like all the places on this list. There are strict house rules, lots of helpful tools, and single men who want to go to a party must make a reservation first.

For those who aren’t professionals, the club is run by Ms. Margaret, who is more than happy to answer any questions and help you find your way. There are also events, like a trip to the mountains every other year for the weekend where spanking fans can relax and let off steam with themed activities, drinks, and jam sessions for musicians.

La Domaine, Upstate New York

Come inside one of the world’s oldest places to learn BDSM. This fancy castle in upstate New York has been open for more than 29 years and has a great reputation as a high-class place for naughty people to hang out. This is where Mistresses, Masters, partners, and slaves learn how to do their jobs, so if you’re just starting out, this is the place for you.

La Domaine is both a bed and a dungeon. Couples who stay the night can enjoy a room decorated with BDSM furniture, an erotic library, and gourmet meals served by the Domaine slaves. The place is run by Mistress Couple and Master R. On top of that, there are events, classes, seminars, and chocolate tastings to enjoy.