Trump Faces Election Hurdle: Washington Court Evaluates Bid to Exclude Him from Ballot

On Tuesday, a motion to strike former President Donald Trump from the Washington state presidential ballot will be heard by a Kitsap County Superior Court member.

In light of Trump’s suspected involvement in the Capitol attacks on January 6, 2021, there is a larger national campaign underway to keep him from running for office.

Can anything like this happen?

Trump was disqualified from the presidential election by the Colorado Supreme Court due to his involvement in an insurrection against the United States; the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to consider a case related to this one. Those who have participated in insurrection are not eligible to hold public office, according to the 14th Amendment.

An affidavit must be filed within two days of the ballot’s finalization, according to Washington state law, which describes the procedure for removing someone from the ballot. Within five days of the case’s filing, the court must hear it and decide.

Entire Kitsap County Hearing

Retired Judge Jay Roof will preside over a special hearing that is planned at the Kitsap County Superior Court. Eight Kitsap County residents first filed the lawsuit to contest Trump’s inclusion on the presidential primary ballot.

According to the petitioners, who include middle school teacher Frankey Ithaka, Trump attempted to use violence to overturn Joseph Biden’s victory, therefore engaging in rebellion. The argument put forth is that Trump’s endorsement of those responsible for the violence renders him ineligible for holding public office as per the 14th Amendment.

State-wide and National Challenges: According to The New York Times, at least 35 states have brought up similar objections to Trump’s eligibility to run for president. As of right now, there is an appeal process regarding Trump’s disqualification in the states of Colorado and Maine.

Democrat Steve Hobbs, the secretary of state, highlights the role that the courts play in deciding eligibility, saying that the state’s procedure engages the courts in these decisions.

In the end, A worldwide effort to stop Trump from running for office in the 2017 elections is highlighted by the Kitsap County case, which adds to the continuing legal fights concerning his eligibility. The court cases highlight how important the Fourteenth Amendment is when considering applicants who may be disqualified for having participated in an insurrection.

