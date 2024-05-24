This is the Single Most Overlooked Tool for Achieving Debt-freedom

If you have debt, you understand how it can feel overwhelming and isolating. However, the reality is that you are not the only one facing this. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a short period when Americans experienced some relief from debt. However, consumer debt has been increasing again since then.

According to Federal Reserve data cited by Motley Fool, Americans had a credit card debt of $1.129 trillion as of the fourth quarter of 2023, which is the highest amount ever recorded.

Actually, you are not alone. It’s crucial to create a plan to pay off your debt and handle it properly. There are many choices available, but most of them do not completely eliminate the debt. Companies like National Debt Relief offer a strategy that is often completely overlooked.

Approach for Paying Off Your Debt for Significantly Less Than You Owe

One way to get out of debt that many people don’t consider is to use debt settlement and consolidation services. National Debt Relief is one company that offers these services. By using this method, you can pay off your debt for a much lower amount than what you owe.

Here is how it works: Start by sharing some information about your situation with a Certified Debt Specialist at National Debt Relief during a free consultation. There is no obligation to proceed. If you meet the requirements and are interested in their programme, they will create a personalised plan that suits your needs and budget.

Debt settlement involves National Debt Relief’s experts negotiating with your lenders to lower the amount you owe. This can help you pay off your debt faster and for less money.

Why National Debt Relief?

National Debt Relief is based in New York and their goal is to help people with their debt by providing support and guidance to improve their financial well-being.

Since it was established in 2009, National Debt Relief has assisted over 550,000 individuals in resolving a total debt of over $11.5 billion. The company is recognised by the Better Business Bureau and has received an A+ rating. In 2023 and 2024, Forbes Advisor named it the best debt-settlement company.

Debt Types Helped By National Debt Relief

National Debt Relief helps with unsecured debt and works with credit card issuers and banks to lower the amount of debt. Actually, they have been working with over 20,000 creditors for a long time. These are some of the types of debt that our services can help with:

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Lines of Credit

Medical Bills

Collections

Repossessions

Business Debts

Certain Student Debts

Credit Card Debt Relief

If you owe money on your credit card, National Debt Relief can assist you in finding the most suitable plan to decrease and eventually eliminate your debt. Our experts talk directly with your lenders to convince them to accept a lower amount. This allows you to pay only a portion of what you owe in a shorter period of time, making it easier to manage your debt.

Debt Consolidation

Debt consolidation loans offer a different method to repay credit cards. These tips are particularly helpful if you have multiple credit card bills from different lenders with different interest rates. A debt consolidation loan is a type of loan that combines multiple debts into one new loan. This new loan usually has a lower fixed interest rate.This can help you save a lot of money on interest payments throughout the duration of your loan and assist you in becoming debt-free more quickly.

Personal Loan Debt Relief

There are many options available for relieving personal loan debt. National Debt Relief can assist you in making a decision that is suitable for the amount of money you owe, your credit score, and your short- and long-term goals. These loans are usually unsecured, which means you don’t need to provide collateral.

Medical Debt Relief

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, medical debt is the most common type of debt found on U.S. consumer credit reports. It is something that many Americans will experience at some point in their lives. National Debt Relief provides services to assist clients in resolving their medical debt.

Marital Debt Relief

Marital debt means the money you owe for things you bought or expenses you had while you were married. National Debt Relief assists couples in creating a plan to repay their unsecured debt.