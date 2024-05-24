Exploring Some Best Prepared-Food Deals at Costco

When the cost of living, especially groceries, keeps going up, it can be stressful to figure out what to make for dinner. The cost of eating at restaurants has increased by 5.1% in January 2024 compared to a 1.2% increase in the cost of food at home.

For many people, prepared meals are a good balance between saving money and being convenient. Yes, it may be more expensive to buy prepared food instead of cooking everything yourself, but it will also save you time, reduce stress, and prevent a messy kitchen.

Rotisserie Chicken

“According to Julie Ramhold, a Consumer Analyst with DealNews, this is definitely one of the best food deals to get at Costco. They only cost about $5 and are a simple and delicious option for a main dish at dinner.” “To make dinner, simply cut the food into pieces and serve it with some side dishes. You can easily buy the side dishes from Costco while you’re there.” If you’re only cooking for one or two people, it’s a good idea to eat the juicier parts of the chicken, such as the thighs and legs, and save the chicken breasts for another dish, like chicken salad.

Caesar Salad with Dressing

If you have some leftover rotisserie chicken and want a great side dish to go with it, you should try Costco’s ready-to-eat Caesar Salad. It comes with pre-packaged dressing and croutons, so it’s really convenient. The clamshell package of salad costs only $4.49 per pound. Each package contains approximately 2 pounds of salad, which is enough for at least four lunches or dinners. You can add your favourite protein, such as shredded chicken or pre-cooked prawns from Costco’s prepared foods section.

Ravioli Lasagna

Lasagna may not be considered a quick and easy meal for weeknights because it requires a lot of preparation. If you don’t make a tray of lasagna and freeze it in individual portions, you will most likely save it for a special occasion. Costco makes it simple to enjoy lasagna any day of the week.

“Lasagna is very tasty but takes a lot of time to make,” said Ramhold. This version of lasagna from Costco makes it easy for you; it consists of large raviolis topped with a bolognese sauce and shredded cheese. You will likely need to pay about $20 for a pan, but you will receive approximately 4 pounds of food.

Also Read: Lets Discuss About Average Salary in New York for 2024

Chicken Alfredo

Costco’s pre-made chicken alfredo is a great option for a filling dinner that can feed a large group of people. You can buy 4 pounds of chicken, cheese, and cream for less than $20. The price per pound is $4.49. Cook some egg noodles or Fettuccini by boiling them, and serve them with the chicken.

Remember, this dish needs to be cooked in the oven for about an hour until it’s fully cooked. However, it requires very little preparation time, so you can use that time to do something else, like relaxing or shopping for the best deals of the month at Costco.com.

Chicken Street Tacos

“The kit includes all the necessary ingredients, such as seasoned and cooked chicken, 12 corn tortillas, salsa, cilantro lime crema, lime slices, shredded cheese and lettuce,” said Ramhold.

“Just heat it up and enjoy,” she said, mentioning that this meal costs about $18 for 3 pounds of food. “While it may not be the most cost-effective option compared to other prepared foods, Taco Tuesday made easy is still a great choice.”

Gyro Kit

If you’re craving Greek food, Costco has a convenient Gyro Kit for six people. The pre-packaged kit contains gyro meat made from beef, lamb, and seasonings. It also includes vegetables, pitas, and tzatziki sauce. The price is $6.49 per pound. Plan to spend around $20 to buy at least 3 pounds of food to feed your family.

Chicken Pot Pie

“The chicken pot pies are very large, weighing about five and a half pounds, and cost around $20 depending on where you buy them,” said Ramhold. “The chicken pot pie is large enough to feed a family or a few people for multiple meals. It tastes perfect and is the best chicken pot pie I’ve ever had.” “I don’t want to make it myself when I can just buy it from Costco.”