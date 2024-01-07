This City Has Been Named the Best Foodie City in the Entire America

Most people think of New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago when they think of the best places to eat in the United States. But a new report from WalletHub shows that a surprising city is also in the running.

The study from the personal finance site is called “2023’s Best Foodie Cities in America,” but it doesn’t just list cities with lots of high-end restaurants. Instead, the winning cities tend to have a lot of different and affordable choices.

Over 180 U.S. cities were polled to find out things like how much groceries cost, how many restaurants are in each city, and how many food events there are. Orlando came out on top.

WalletHub named the city in Central Florida the best in the country because it has the most specialty food stores, the most affordable housing, the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, and the most restaurants of all types and quality.

WalletHub said that Portland, Oregon was the second-best place for foodies, after Orlando, and Sacramento, California was the third-best. The top three cities were, in order, Los Angeles (13), Chicago (14), and New York City (20). A hot spot in Orlando was included in PEOPLE’s 2023 travel guide for food lovers, even though it might not seem like a good choice.

Capa is a Spanish restaurant with a Michelin star that is on top of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. From the large patio outside, guests can watch the nightly Disney World fireworks over Magic Kingdom and Epcot. Come in for dinner or a drink after a day at the parks.

If you want to find a place to visit for more than just food, Charleston, S.C. was ranked 30th on WalletHub’s foodie list, but it was ranked number 1 on Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards list earlier this year. Readers liked how it had both Southern charm and an urban feel, with friendly locals, historic sites, and shops and restaurants on King Street. It has been Charleston’s turn for 11 years in a row.