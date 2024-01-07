The Kentucky City has Been Named the Third Most Friendly City in the US

In the United States, one of the ten friendliest towns got a spot on the list. In 2023, Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards named Lexington the third friendliest city in the U.S.

The website says that for the past few years, they have been asking people to judge how friendly a city is. They asked travelers to think about whether they felt welcome, whether the place was easy to get around, and whether they got “good vibes” from the people around them.

Lexington is Kentucky’s second-largest city by population, after Louisville. However, the city likes to advertise its small-town feel and nice residents.

Lexington is known as the “horse capital of the world.” It is home to the Kentucky Horse Park and the Keeneland Race Course. However, writers of CNT say there is more to this city than horses.

Lexington is right on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, so it’s full of breweries and great restaurants. If you like horses, bourbon, and good food, Lexington is a great place to visit.

Another Indiana city close by made the list. It was said that Indianapolis is the fourth friendliest city in the U.S., just behind Lexington. CNT said that one reason Indianapolis made the list was because it has become a place to go for food.