This Can Be the Secret Spot for You to Visit in New York City

New York is a great place to visit! The answer is a city with millions of people, lots of different cultures, beautiful buildings, tasty food, and fascinating sites. An amazing city to discover at any time.

It’s important to see the most famous sights in New York, like Lady Liberty and the Top of the Rock, but what about everything else? Where are the cool hidden places in this city that you have to check out?

I’ve always been interested in seeing the best views of Manhattan (see here and here). Since I learned about these secret spots in London, I’ve been on the hunt to find New York’s secret spots, which I hope will help you on your next trip there.

Whispering Arch of Grand Central Station

As you walk down to the lower level of Grand Central Station, you can find an open secret that every tourist in the city has to try.

Face a corner of the arches and ask a friend, family member, or even a stranger to stand on the other side of the arches. When you speak normally, your voice will surprise you by going straight to the other person’s ear on the other side of the arches. This little spot has turned into a really cool place to propose to someone you love.

New York’s Glass Waterfall Tunnel

The glass waterfall is on one side of the McGraw-Hill building in New York. It’s only a 4-minute walk to all the excitement in Time Square. Let the water fall on you as you stand in the tunnel… There’s a strong sense of being inside this “waterfall.” Of course, they didn’t get wet!

Old City Hall Subway Station

The Old City Hall train Station is one of New York’s most beautiful train stops. The beautiful pillars and stained glass window are a reminder of old New York, even though the building was closed in the early 1900s.

In New York, this is one of the hardest hidden spots to find. But if you stay on the 6 train while it goes around, you might get a rare look at this beautiful stop. The MTA Transit Museum may also offer special walks of the station on occasion. This is a great way to learn more about this amazing piece of New York City history, so make sure you check with them before you go.

Also Read: This is the Most Common Thing California is Known for

The Abandoned Small Pox Hospital

This smallpox hospital was built on Roosevelt Island and has been empty ever since its last patients went. The sight is eerie and makes me think of how common smallpox was in many of the world’s biggest towns. The public can’t get into this hospital anymore, but if you go to Roosevelt Island, you can still get pretty close to this famous New York spot.

Time Square Sound Installation

In the middle of Times Square, where hundreds of thousands of people come every day, Max Neuhaus’s peaceful art installation can be hard to hear. It was made in the 1970s and is now a fixed feature in New York.

To hear this, walk or stand in the pedestrian triangle (above the grates) between 45th and 46th streets. When the crowds thin out, you’ll be able to hear the piece in all its glory.