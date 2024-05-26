These are Some Best Tick Repellents for Your Yard

Ticks can carry harmful diseases. If you live near the woods or have shady areas in your lawn, you may be at a higher risk of encountering ticks. This can be a danger to you, your family, and your pets. We have gathered the best tick repellents for your yard to help you stay safe.

Best Tick Repellents

Ortho BugClear Lawn Insect Killer1

Ortho’s BugClear Lawn Insect Killer1 is a type of tick repellent that comes in granulated form. It offers long-lasting protection against pests that are found both above and below the ground. This product kills ticks and other insects as soon as it comes into contact with them. It also keeps them away for three months. When it comes to ants, this product remains effective for up to six months. However, you need to water it in order to activate this tick repellent.

After the granules have dried, it is safe for you and your pets to be on the treated lawn. Furthermore, your lawn will continue to be safe from ticks even after it rains. Ortho BugClear Lawn Insect Killer1 is a good option for people with big lawns who want an affordable way to keep their yard free of ticks. With just one 10-pound bag, you can cover up to 16,500 square feet.

Spectracide Triazicide Insect Killer For Lawn

If you are looking for a tick repellent that can be used on plants, the Spectracide Triazicide Insect Killer For Lawn & Landscapes is a good option. One product to consider is the Ready-to-Spray Concentrate. This bug spray comes in a 32 fluid-ounce bottle and can be easily attached to your garden hose. It is designed to spray over your yard and plants, including trees, ornamentals, and even edible plants. As an added benefit, it doesn’t leave stains on most common siding materials, so you don’t need to be concerned about spraying too close to your house.

The Spectracide product, similar to the Ortho BugClear Lawn Insect Killer1, provides protection against ticks, fleas, Japanese beetles, and other outdoor pests for up to three months. Actually, it can kill over 260 different pests.

Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Yard and Kennel Spray

Would you like a tick-repellent option that is better for the environment? Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Yard and Kennel Spray is a natural tick repellent made with peppermint oil and clove extract. It is a safe and chemical-free alternative to traditional tick repellents. In addition to being safer for you and your family, it also has a pleasant smell.

Using it is simple — just connect it to your garden hose and start spraying. After the product dries, which usually takes about 20 to 30 minutes, you can go back into your yard. Although it works well, the natural ingredients it contains have some limitations: Chemical tick repellents last longer than this product. This product only affects ticks and fleas, and it can be easily washed away.

Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate

The Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate is very similar to other products on this list. This product is a concentrate that you can easily spray by connecting it to your hose. It is designed to kill ticks and other insects such as house crickets, earwigs, and mosquitoes. The duration is three months.

What makes this different? The Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray Concentrate targets different insects than Spectracide’s product. It is important to note that it targets four types of ticks: lone star ticks, brown dog ticks, American dog ticks, and deer ticks.

Thermacell Tick Control Tubes for Yards

Do you dislike using sprays or granules to repel ticks? If you want to keep ticks away, you can use tick control tubes as another option. Thermacell’s Tick Control Tubes for Yards were created at Harvard University’s School of Public Health. They are a solution for getting rid of annoying deer ticks that doesn’t involve spraying or making a mess. Plus, they are environmentally friendly. The biodegradable components are safe for you, your family, and the environment.

These tubes have cotton inside that has been treated with permethrin, which is a type of insecticide that kills ticks. However, this product only works when used together with nature. Specifically, you’ll need to put it near places where mice often go. The ticks feed on the mice, and the mice bring cotton to their nests, which kills the ticks. Six tubes are enough to cover one-quarter acre.