The Most Weird Laws in Florida That You May Have Already Broken

Everyone learns to be a good citizen and follow the law, but these strange Florida rules might be too easy to break! People love Florida for its beaches, theme parks, and animals. They also love it for its funny “Florida man” news stories.

While the “Florida man” does sometimes break some strange laws, most of the time he breaks one of the more important laws. You and your friends have broken a lot of strange Florida rules. Try not to see things differently after that. Florida has lots of fun things to do, but be careful not to break any of these strange rules!

Weird Laws in Florida You May Have Already Broken

Skateboard Without a Liscense is Illeagal

Maybe this is the strangest rule in Florida that you can’t break! Statute 316.0085 says that you can’t skateboard in Florida without a license. This is a tough one, because there are a lot of skateboarders in the Sunshine State!

Can’t Live with a Partner if Unmarried

Of course, some of Florida’s strange rules are just plain old. When the rule was made in 1868, living with a partner before getting married was seen as much more wrong. However, this could be used as a reason to leave if someone isn’t doing their fair share of the cleaning!

Men Cannot Wear Strapless Dresses

You Cannot Sing in a Swimsuit

Because Florida is such a popular place for spring break, this one of the strange rules there is especially scary. There is usually a lot of singing and swimming during spring break, and at some point, those two things will have to mix! Singing in your swimsuit is not one of the things that will get you in trouble with the law over Spring Break.

You Cannot Gossip

Even if this is one of Florida’s strange rules that is meant to help people, it’s still silly to think that talking to a friend could be illegal. Chapter 836 of the Florida Statutes spells out exactly what you can’t say or do when you admit to talking badly about someone.

Shower Naked is Illeagal

As we think about how to take a shower without being naked, these strange Florida rules keep getting stranger. Who knew that you could take a shower while wearing clothes? Are swimsuits safe for the shower? A lot of questions.

Barrel Down the Street is Illeagal

Going very fast down the street is against the law in Pensacola. But, like most of Florida’s strange rules, this one needs more explanation. Does this only apply to people who get inside a barrel and roll down the street? Or does this have to do with running very fast down the street, or “barreling”? I really hope my lawyer knows!

Park in an Intersection is Illeagal

I can agree with this strange Florida rule. Of course I wouldn’t want to park in the middle of a street, and I hope none of my friends would either. However, the fact that there is a law makes me wonder who thought this was a good idea and pushed for it to be made a law.

Sell Your Children is Illeagal

It’s really interesting to me what happened that led to this strange Florida law being made. I mean, I didn’t think this had to be said, but I guess kids can be annoying at times.