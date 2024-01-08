These Cities are Named as the Most Walkable Cities in the Entire U.S.

In the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Philadelphia was chosen as the “Most Walkable City in the U.S.” The award is a testament to how easy it is to get around the city for both tourists and locals, which is one of the main things travelers look at when choosing a location.

Editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com were on a panel of experts who carefully considered Philadelphia for the award. The public then chose Philadelphia as the best destination, beating out New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said, “This award shows that Philadelphia is the most walkable city in the country, which is how we want our city to be known.” “Visitors and locals can easily walk from one neighborhood to the next. For example, you could eat dinner in one part of the city and then walk 10 minutes to get a drink or dessert in another, taking in the sights along the way.”

“Being able to walk to conventions, concerts, sporting events, and other big events is also a big plus,” Val said. One reason Philadelphia was chosen to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup was because it is easy to get around on foot. There are a lot of self-guided walking tours that people can take, or they can go on a tour with a guide and learn about everything from history and street art to food and architecture.

From the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River, Center City Philadelphia is a small, easy-to-navigate area that is 26 blocks long. It takes less than an hour to walk from one end of downtown Philadelphia to the other. The famous Franklin Fountain ice cream shop is at 2nd and Market streets in Old City, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art is at 26th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

William Penn, a city manager in the 1600s, planned the grid of streets that make up Philadelphia’s downtown, which is a big reason why people like to walk there. There are numbered streets that go north to south and east to west. Many of the streets are named after trees, like Walnut, Locust, and Spruce.

USA TODAY also ranked Philadelphia as the No. 3 “Best U.S. Destination on a Budget,” which means that tourists can have a great time in the city without spending a lot of money. Philadelphia was also named the No. 4 “Best Place to See Fireworks” because of the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks show.

Most Walkable Cities in the US

San Francisco, California

Even though San Francisco is hilly, it’s the easiest place in the US to get around on foot. Ascend to get great views of the bay, stroll through the city’s many public parks, and don’t miss the chance to walk across the famous Golden Gate Bridge.

New York, New York

As you might expect, New York place is the second most walkable place in America. This is because less than half of its residents own cars. With its city block grid layout, it’s easy to find your way and not get lost (or too focused on your phone). Every block offers a wide range of breaks to refuel.

Miami, Florida

Don’t get stuck in Miami traffic; instead, walk around this busy city. The 7-mile Miami Beach Boardwalk is a great place to relax in the sun. You can also go on a walking restaurant crawl through the Calle Ocho neighborhood while live music plays.

Chicago, Illinois

You can walk around Chicago’s Pedway even on the coldest winter days. The best times to walk around the Windy City are in the spring, summer, and fall. There are underground tunnels and bridges over the street that join more than 40 blocks in downtown Chicago. This is called the Pedway.