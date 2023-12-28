Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards, 54, Attributes Best Physical Form to Ditching ‘Bad Carbs’ and Alcohol

Are you excited to know that Hollywood celebrity Kyle Richards of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is in the “best shape” of her life?

During a US Weekly interview, the reality star talked candidly about her road to health and her present relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, as they work through their separation.

Richards said, “I used to work out to lose weight when I was younger.” “This time, it’s for me, primarily for my emotional well-being. It’s a bonus because it improves my appearance.”

According to Richards, who spoke with the site, her journey to fitness started in 2022 after she had breast reduction surgery and couldn’t work out for eight weeks.

At the time, I was enjoying spaghetti, wine, and drinks while on vacation in Europe. I didn’t recognize myself after the trip,” she started.

“I had also just lost my best friend [Lorene Shea] to suicide, and I wasn’t taking care of myself,” Richards went on to say.

Additionally, it was deepening my depression. So I said, “That’s it,” after we had departed. I promise to abstain from all unhealthy carbohydrates, including sugar, pasta, bread, and alcohol. I’m also planning to work out every day.”

Richards stated that she was 132 pounds at her “heaviest” just before her trip to Europe and that she is currently 117 pounds.

Despite never having been a “big drinker,” Kyle said giving up alcohol made “such a difference in my skin and how I felt.”

Regarding her exercise routine, Richards has a few go-to exercises. She used to go on walks or spin classes, but now she incorporates “hot yoga, running, and weights, especially when going through a difficult time.” My mind is truly cleared by it.”

After overcoming her fifties and maintaining her exercise routine, Richards said she feels and looks better than ever. “I think back to when I was in my 20s and 30s, and I look better than I did then, and that’s after having four kids,” she stated. “It’s never too late.”

Though Richards refuted allegations that she was using Ozempic to lose weight. Richards denied ever taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription drug for type 2 diabetic patients, in a January remark on an Instagram post the publication published, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, she stated at the time, “I have never tried the Olympics and this is not from plastic surgery.” “I’m forthright in all that I do. However, if you feel better after receiving credit for having plastic surgery, then go ahead, sister.”

Richards responded to a fan on the post with another comment, saying, “I’m not taking Ozempic. never been.” Rumors have also surfaced suggesting that Richards, navigating a 27-year separation from her spouse, invested in her exercise regimen as a means of getting a “revenge body.”

But Kyle added that it’s “definitely not intended to be a body of retaliation. It is intended to be an empowering physique.”

When rumors of the split between the reality TV pair initially arose in July, Umansky and Richards reaffirmed that they were not divorcing. Richards stated that she’s happy in this new phase of her life in an interview with US Weekly.

Though it’s all new to me, I still struggle even though I feel joyful in many ways. “I’ve been married for my entire life,” she remarked.

The family celebrated the holidays together, according to Richards, who informed the newspaper that she and Mauricio still reside in the same home.

“I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation,” she stated.

The reality TV personality mentioned how much love still exists between her and her divorced spouse. We visit a therapist. Our mutual goal is for each other to be happy. I’m not sure what the future holds. The difficult aspect is that since it’s scary to go into the unknown,” Richards remarked.

Mauricio and Kyle have three daughters: Portia, 15, Sophia, 23, and 27-year-old Alexia. Guraish Aldjufrie, Richards’ ex-husband, and her 35-year-old daughter Farrah are cohabiting.

Richards had a challenging year in 2023, but she also discovered that she “can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized.”

As she moves into the new year, Kyle intends to let go of “negativity and any stress and pain” she has been clinging to.

“I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace,” stated Richards.