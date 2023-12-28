Massive Layoffs: 6 Oklahoman Companies Announced Layoffs This December

Oklahoma has recently witnessed a significant economic challenge with mass layoffs announced by six major companies across various sectors. This wave of layoffs, occurring in December 2023, has impacted the energy, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries.

Devon Energy: Announced a layoff of 300 employees, about 7% of its workforce, primarily affecting its Oklahoma City headquarters. Chesapeake Energy: Plans to cut 200 jobs, about 15% of its remaining workforce, across its Oklahoma City headquarters and field locations in other states. Whirlpool: Will close its Tulsa factory, resulting in the loss of 150 jobs. Kimray: Announced layoffs of 65 employees, around 10% of its workforce. Macy’s: Closing its store in Oklahoma City’s Quail Springs Mall, affecting 83 employees. JCPenney: Shutting its store at the Shawnee Mall in Shawnee, impacting 72 employees.

