Poll Indicates 56% Support for Trump’s Disqualification from Election Ballots in Select States

According to a recent poll, the majority of Americans want the Supreme Court to either remove former President Trump from all nationwide presidential ballots or allow individual states to choose whether to put him on their ballots.

Approximately thirty percent of participants in the ABC News or Ipsos survey expressed their opinion that the justices need to compel the removal of Trump’s name from all ballots nationwide, while twenty-six percent felt that state election officials should handle the issue. Furthermore, 39% of Americans polled said that the Supreme Court ought to mandate that Trump remains on the ballot in every state.

The majority of respondents to the study, 53 percent, stated they thought the justices of the country’s highest court would make a decision based on the law, while 43 percent stated they thought the justices would make a decision based on their political opinions toward Trump.

Under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause,” the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s secretary of state both decided last month to exclude Trump from being listed on their respective state ballots, citing his conduct related to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. The question of whether the former president can be disqualified in Colorado has been accepted by the US Supreme Court, and a ruling is anticipated soon after the arguments on February 8.

The case has been appealed by Trump and will now be heard in Kennebec County Superior Court by the Maine Secretary of State. In the end, the case might also make it to the US Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Oregon will not strike Trump from the ballot at this time.

Numerous other challenges have been made across the nation contesting Trump’s eligibility to appear on ballots in the 2024 election under the 14th Amendment; however, numerous of these challenges have been dismissed by subordinate courts.

The new study found that somewhat more people agreed with the decisions that disqualified Trump from the primary than with the criminal accusations he faces for trying to rig the 2020 presidential election.

Of the respondents, 56% said they were in favor of the criminal charges that were brought against the former president, and 49% said they were in favor of the decisions made in Colorado and Maine.

The study, which included 2,228 adults and was conducted in English and Spanish from January 4–8, had a 2.5 percentage point margin of error.

