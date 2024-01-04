Pennsylvania’s Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns: Everyone Is Talking About

Pennsylvania, known for its rich history and diverse landscapes, has seen significant growth in several of its towns. In this analysis, we will explore the five fastest-growing towns in Pennsylvania, taking into account both the number of residents added and the percentage growth. The data reflects the period from 2010 to 2020.

1. Philadelphia

Growth by Number of Residents Added: Philadelphia leads with an addition of 77,791 residents. As the largest city in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia’s growth is driven by its robust job market, cultural richness, and educational opportunities. It’s a city that blends historical significance with modern urban life, making it an attractive destination for many​​.

2. Allentown

Growth by Number of Residents Added: Allentown, with a growth of 7,813 residents, is the third-largest city in Pennsylvania. Its growth can be attributed to its strategic location in the Lehigh Valley, offering a blend of urban and suburban living. The city has been focusing on revitalization projects and economic development, attracting new residents and businesses​​.

3. Ontelaunee

Growth by Percentage: Ontelaunee tops the list with a staggering 57.8% growth. This small township, known for its peaceful living and proximity to nature, has become increasingly popular. Its growth is likely influenced by people seeking quieter, more rural living while remaining close to larger urban areas​​.

4. West Chester

Growth by Number of Residents Added: West Chester experienced an 8.1% growth, reaching 20,033 residents. This growth is partly due to its proximity to major urban centers like Philadelphia. West Chester is known for its historical architecture, vibrant downtown area, and cultural events, making it an attractive place for young professionals, families, and retirees​​.

5. Jefferson Hills

Growth by Number of Residents Added: Jefferson Hills saw a substantial 19.7% increase in population, tallying 12,424 residents. Located near Pittsburgh, the city is appealing due to its scenic landscapes, recreational facilities, low crime rate, high median income, and excellent public school system. It’s an ideal suburb for families and professionals working in Pittsburgh​​.

Honorable Mentions:

Hosting Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Clarion saw a 5.5% increase, driven by its role as an educational hub​​. Slippery Rock University: Not a city but an unincorporated community, it witnessed an extraordinary 630.8% growth due to the university’s increasing enrollment​​.

Conclusion:

The diverse nature of these growing towns, from bustling Philadelphia to the peaceful Ontelaunee, showcases Pennsylvania’s ability to cater to a wide array of lifestyles and preferences. Each of these towns offers unique attributes, from educational opportunities and economic growth to natural beauty and community spirit, drawing people from various backgrounds and contributing to their rapid growth.