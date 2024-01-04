Miami’s Waldorf Astoria Residences Showcase $50M Penthouse Offering Unparalleled Luxury

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, a major player in the hospitality industry, has finally unveiled the $50 million penthouse that will surpass its much-awaited Miami property.

The 13,119 square foot penthouse in the mixed-use luxury skyscraper, which is being built in Downtown Miami, will include views of the bay and the various city skyline, nine bathrooms, and six bedrooms, among other upscale amenities. It is tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

The 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami will soon be built at 300 Biscayne Boulevard, across from the busy Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, and less than two miles from Brickell, the city’s financial center.

The ultimate purchaser of the Miami penthouse at Waldorf Astoria Residences will receive an open-concept residence.

It will have a private gym, cinema, wine room, library, spa, and pool in addition to numerous sitting and eating rooms and an integrated smart home system.

With over 40 design accolades from hospitality groups under its belt, San Francisco-based interior design firm BAMO, Inc. plans to build an expensive penthouse featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, and Miami Beach.

According to the design firm’s current concept renderings, the eight-figure penthouse will feature a large primary suite with upscale walk-in closets, custom Italian vanities with marble finishes in each bathroom, and a modern kitchen with bespoke finishes. ArX Creative is a photo-realistic computer-generated illustration company located in Coral Gables, Miami.

With a 1,049-foot structure that would surpass its rivals, Waldorf Astoria hopes to make its Miami apartment the highest residential building south of New York City.

Those rivals include the Panorama Tower in Brickell, which launched its 869-foot structure in 2017 and is presently the tallest building in South Florida, and the Aston Martin Residences in Downtown Miami, which is scheduled to open its 817-foot skyscraper at the end of 2023.

PMG’s internal brokerage business, PMG Residential, is the only listing agent for Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami. PMG is among the five collaborators striving to realize the vision of the opulent structure.

According to a statement from Ryan Shear, managing partner at PMG, “The Penthouse at Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami is the city’s most unique penthouse offering, setting the bar for sky-high luxury living with its contemporary design and sweeping views.”

“The magnificent residence within Miami’s first Waldorf Astoria grants owners the ability to create a custom home to fit every need,” he said.

“Beyond their residence, owners will have access to five-star concierge services and a superb suite of private residential amenities within the tower, which will be a landmark structure shaping Miami’s skyline.”

S2 Development, a South Florida developer, Greybrook, a Canadian private equity firm, Mohari Hospitality, a worldwide luxury lifestyle investment platform, and Hilton Worldwide, the parent company of Waldorf Astoria, join PMG.

The tower’s geometric design, created by famous Uruguayan Canadian architect Carlos Ott and Sieger Suarez Architects of Miami, comprises nine offset glass cubes housing 565 units.

360 of those units—from cubes four to nine—will be individual condominium homes. The first three cubes of the tower will have amenities and Waldorf Astoria branded spaces, while the remaining 205 units will comprise guestrooms and apartments.

In a brochure for the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami that FOX Business was able to receive, the hospitality firm stated, “Downtown Miami has become a true driving force behind the city’s cultural evolution.” Miami has quickly developed into a world-class city.

“From its accessibility to the retail and tourism offerings, this thriving metro center is a hub for commerce, finance, arts, sports and entertainment,” the publication stated.

Valet parking, an owners-only lobby and lounge with round-the-clock security and concierge services, a billiard and entertainment room, a kids’ club, an elevated pool deck with a whirlpool and lounging areas, and a hospitality suite for chef tastings and events are just a few of the facilities and services offered.

Through a special app, residents may also schedule appointments for package delivery, spa treatments, exercise classes, dog walks, dinner and house car bookings, and room service.

Peacock Alley, the specialty restaurant of Waldorf Astoria, as well as hotel event spaces and conference rooms, will be accessible to both residents and guests.

Both guests and owners will have access to the hotel’s health spa, fitness center, and pool deck in the form of a resort. Chapter 718 of the Florida state statute, sometimes referred to as The Condominium Act, permits real estate developers to presell units and use contract deposits to cover the cost of erecting condominiums.

Florida Statute 718.202 allows for the use of deposits for development and construction up to ten percent of the purchase price.

A growing number of hospitality companies are looking to the “Magic City” for a hybrid residential and lodging business model, and Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami is the latest addition to this group.

The Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, SLS, and 1 Hotel are just a few hotel chains that have opened homes across Miami.

Notable dining establishments and home décor companies, such as Cipriani, Casa Tua, and Baccarat, are also building homes in Miami.