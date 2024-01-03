Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Injured in Chaotic New Year’s Day Car Crash

Marvel actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans endured a harrowing experience in a wild car crash in Midtown, New York, on New Year’s Day. A crazed driver, Mohamed Alaouie, rammed his BMW SUV into a halal food truck while fleeing from the police, resulting in Bernans being pinned under the truck. The incident occurred at 34th Street near Eighth Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Bernans, 39, known for her roles in “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “The Color Purple,” suffered severe injuries, breaking several bones and chipping teeth.

The graphic aftermath was shared on social media, prompting an outpouring of support. In an Instagram post, Bernans’ mother acknowledged the community’s prayers and concern for her daughter’s recovery.

Alaouie, 44, now faces multiple charges, including assault, attempted murder of a police officer, reckless driving, and drug possession. The chaotic events unfolded on New Year’s Eve when Alaouie, engaged in an altercation with his girlfriend inside his SUV, drew the attention of onlookers on 33rd Street near Seventh Avenue.

Witnesses, alarmed by Alaouie’s behavior, sought police intervention. Alaouie, however, defiantly sped away from the police when they approached him down 33rd Street, almost hitting several of them.

He continued his reckless escape along West 34th Street, colliding with a halal truck, and eventually came to a stop after striking multiple obstacles, including a taxi cab.

Six pedestrians, including Bernans and her friend, along with three police officers, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Alaouie and Bernans were both taken to Bellevue Hospital, with the former facing pending charges in Manhattan Criminal Court. Miraculously, Bernans’ 7-month-old son and mother were not present during the traumatic incident.

Bernans, in an Instagram post from her hospital bed, detailed the excruciating pain and challenges she faces, expressing gratitude for the successful surgery.

Despite her difficult situation, she maintained a positive outlook, assuring her followers that her injuries were mostly cosmetic and would improve over time. She also thanked her well-wishers for their prayers and support.

Amidst the turmoil, Bernans’ mother expressed gratitude for the arrest of the driver and the protection offered to her daughter by the police at the hospital. The family, now dealing with overwhelming medical expenses, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign seeking assistance from the community.

The interview with Eyewitness News revealed the profound impact of the incident on Bernans’ family. Her mother, Patricia Lee, described it as a “living nightmare.” The family, originally in New York City to celebrate the New Year, never anticipated such a tragic turn of events.

The last few months had already been challenging for Bernans, who, as a new mother, faced work disruptions due to a strike. Now, in addition to the emotional toll, she grapples with the physical aftermath of the crash, requiring reconstructive surgery and physical therapy.

Lee humbly reached out for help through the GoFundMe campaign, acknowledging the financial strain caused by mounting medical bills. Despite the adversity, Lee expressed gratitude for having all her children together for the New Year, finding solace in the presence of loved ones.

As Bernans embarks on her journey to recovery, the community rallies behind her, offering prayers, support, and financial assistance to alleviate the burdens imposed by this unexpected tragedy. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life, even during joyous occasions, and underscores the importance of communal solidarity during times of crisis.

The family’s GoFundMe campaign can be accessed to donate here.