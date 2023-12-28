Marilyn Mosby, Former Baltimore Prosecutor, Faces Disbarment Threat Amidst Continuing Legal Challenges

Here, you will see the knowledgeable information. Due to allegations of financial mismanagement during the COVID-19 outbreak, Marilyn Mosby, the former state attorney for Baltimore City, has filed a petition with the Maryland Bar Counsel to have her license to practice law suspended.

In a fresh appeal, Mosby requested that the Maryland Supreme Court suspend her immediately due to her conviction for a “serious crime” as defined by the state’s bar ethics regulations. The petition was submitted on Tuesday.

The petition asks that Mosby “be suspended immediately from the practice of law pending the imposition of sentence and entry of a judgment of conviction.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mosby, who rose to national prominence for her prosecution of Baltimore police officers following the death of Black man Freddie Gray while in their care, was charged with perjury.

Mosby was charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on a loan application after being found guilty in 2022.

It is alleged that in 2020, the former chief prosecutor took $90,000 out of Baltimore City’s deferred compensation plan.

Modby subsequently utilized the $90,000 as a down payment for a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida, and a house in Kissimmee, Florida.

In addition, Mosby misrepresented that the pandemic had caused her financial difficulties even though she had received her entire $250,000 pay.

The retirement account’s funds, according to the prosecution, were kept in a trust and belonged to the city until an intended participant was qualified to take a withdrawal.

They contended that Mosby’s company, Mahogany Elite Enterprises, did not experience any “adverse financial consequences” from the pandemic, hence she was not allowed under federal law to receive the cash in 2020.

Delaney said that Mosby’s company had no customers and no income.

On January 18, 2024, the trial’s jury selection process will get underway. A court decided that Mosby would not be given a sentence until her second federal trial was over.

