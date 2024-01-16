Late to the Office, Big on Expenses: Georgia Worker’s Tardiness Drains $2 Billion from State Funds

ATLANTA: According to recent studies, the typical worker in Georgia is 40 minutes late for work each week.

Over $2.1 billion is lost to the state economy annually due to tardy workers.

The Cost of Procrastination: According to a recent study, staff tardiness costs the US economy more than $61 billion annually. It turns out that using the snooze button in the morning might have expensive consequences.

According to a study by The Savvy Wrist that surveyed 3,000 workers about tardiness at work, the average American worker loses 35 minutes a week due to tardiness, costing American employers $166 per employee annually, or an astounding $61,126,349,724 on a national level.

How does the rest of America stack up against the Tardy Tax?

As you can see, the most punctual workers are those in Montana and North Dakota, with a tardiness rate of only 10 minutes per week. On the opposite end of the spectrum, people in Maine are taking their time and arriving at work, 15 minutes late every day (or 75 minutes each week), while people in the Granite State arrive 70 minutes late every week.

It is not surprising that Californian employees have the highest economic impact on the state given their size. The Golden State’s economy loses more than $10 billion annually as a result of tardiness.

Employee tardiness costs Georgia’s economy an astounding $2,128,105,857 annually. The typical Georgian is overly tardy to work, arriving at work an average of forty minutes after the hour, costing their employer $197 annually.

The Savvy Wrist, a website specializing in luxury watches, also chose to investigate the connection between wearing a watch and keeping track of time, and they found some intriguing findings.

While modern IT procedures generally include monitoring employee activity, 77% of respondents saw the idea of employing a smartwatch for monitoring punctuality as unduly intrusive. But 63% of respondents said that if their company gave them an expensive watch, they probably would be on time.

It also looked at how people perceived professional people to wear watches. Over 50% of the participants connected persons who wear high-end timepieces, such as Rolex watches, to positions of power and leadership in the workplace.

Additionally, 61% of respondents believed that wearing a specific brand or style of luxury watch could affect how others perceived the wearer’s professionalism at work.

“Our data presents an accurate depiction of the financial burden that tardiness places on our desks, amounting to a substantial $61 billion annually,” remarks Ismail Baumy of The Savvy Wrist. It serves as a reminder that being on time is not just a moral obligation but also an essential component of our economy.

While smartwatches may border on obtrusive in the pursuit of improved time management, the study also discovered that the allure of a high-end watch can be the ideal “tick” to encourage timeliness. It’s important to have trust in the worth of each minute rather than merely keeping track of time.

Famous people agree with this quote, “Time is money”. Do you believe in this?