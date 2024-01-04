Intensified Search for Missing Teen: Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Executes Warrants in Pursuit of Jarrett Brooks

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has escalated its search efforts in the case of 17-year-old Jarrett Brooks, who went missing on July 4, 2023, from Joseph City.

Jarrett was reported missing by his mother, having left home early that morning. The investigative team executed multiple search warrants in Joseph City and Phoenix, with a specific focus on gathering computer forensics evidence and examining cyber communications.

ABC15 obtained photos from Joseph City depicting officials serving search warrants at a residence.

The investigation, described as a “large-scale operation,” concentrates on scrutinizing online messages and digital forensics associated with Jarrett Brooks.

Despite hundreds of tips and leads, none have yielded credible information, leading to a continued effort by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office to piece together the puzzle surrounding Jarrett’s disappearance.

The missing poster from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children suggests that Jarrett Brooks might potentially travel to Winslow or cities in Texas, such as San Antonio, Austin, Temple, or Stamford.

The investigation remains ongoing, emphasizing the urgency of information from the public. No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Individuals with any information related to Jarrett Brooks’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office at 928-524-4050 or send a message through the provided channels.

The community’s cooperation is crucial in bringing resolution to this missing person case and providing support to Jarrett’s family during this challenging time.