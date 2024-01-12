Harvard Faces Legal Action as Students Allege Widespread Antisemitism on Campus

Harvard University is facing a lawsuit from Jewish students who allege that the institution has become a “bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.” The complaint argues that Harvard is violating the civil rights of its Jewish students by tolerating discrimination on its campus.

The students claim that they have been subjected to a severe and pervasive antisemitic educational environment, worsened since Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel.

The lawsuit accuses Harvard of failing to address and deter antisemitic conduct, alleging a double standard in enforcing policies. The claimants seek monetary damages and an injunction to stop Harvard’s alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The legal action comes just over a week after Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, resigned in part over her handling of antisemitism on campus. The complaint cites instances of harassment, intimidation, and assault against Jewish students by both fellow students and faculty members.

The students assert that Harvard has selectively enforced policies, ignored pleas for protection, and hired professors who support anti-Jewish violence and spread antisemitic propaganda.

The Kasowitz Benson Torres law firm alleges in the court filing that Harvard made conscious efforts to reduce the number of Jewish students enrolled.

The lawsuit claims a sharp drop in Jewish student population over a decade, indicating a deliberate effort by the university to minimize its Jewish student community.

Harvard has been under fire since the Hamas attack, with the US Department of Education and the House of Representatives initiating investigations into its handling of antisemitism. The legal complaint is part of a series of similar lawsuits by the Kasowitz Benson Torres law firm, which has filed cases against New York University and the University of Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit points to a screening at the Harvard Divinity School of the film “Israelism,” which argues that American Jews raise their children with pro-Israel indoctrination.

The screening allegedly caused anxiety and discomfort to one of the plaintiffs. The students demand the removal of professors involved in the cited instances and seek unspecified compensation.

The university, known for its prestige, has not yet commented on the lawsuit, and the allegations present a significant challenge to its reputation. The case underscores the broader issue of addressing antisemitism on college campuses and the responsibility of institutions to create inclusive and safe environments for all students.

It remains to be seen how Harvard will respond to the legal action and address the concerns raised by the Jewish students. The lawsuit reflects a growing awareness and scrutiny of antisemitism in academic institutions and the need for proactive measures to combat discrimination and ensure the well-being of all students.