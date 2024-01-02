Hamas War Rages Overhaul, Israeli Supreme Court hands Netanyahu Faces Problem on judicial

On Monday, the Israeli Supreme Court dealt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a severe blow in his attempts to restructure the nation’s legal system.

One of Netanyahu’s amendments was overturned by the court; it prohibited judges from reversing government judgments that the court deemed to be “unreasonable.” The law was approved by Netanyahu’s administration in July.

The court stated in its 8-7 ruling that the law posed a “severe and unprecedented harm to the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country.”

Tens of thousands of Israelis protested the move throughout the summer as a result of the controversy surrounding Netanyahu’s reform initiatives. That separation was, however, essentially abandoned after the October 7 slaughter by Hamas.

Netanyahu will now have to coordinate his legal battle with the Gaza campaign against Hamas. In the last days of 2023, he reiterated that the battle would go “many more months.”

On Monday, the IDF declared that some of its personnel stationed in Gaza will be withdrawing partially. According to officials, the action ushers in a new phase of the conflict, during which Israel will target the remaining Hamas fighters more precisely.

Even though Israel now controls almost all of Gaza, the terrorists from Hamas are still able to conduct ambush assaults because of their extensive underground tunnel network.

This report was made possible by the Associated Press.