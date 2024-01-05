Former NFL Player J.J. Watt: New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel

Amid the crisis involving New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, former NFL player J.J. Watt made a joke about Jeffrey Epstein on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

Similar to Rodgers, Watt frequently appears on McAfee’s program. It was evident from his words that he knew nothing about Epstein, flights, or anything related to the infamous financier who passed away.

“My breaking news was actually that I know absolutely nothing about the Epstein list,” Watt explained. But I’d rather not get into any problems. I’m ignorant. No flights are what I desire. Nobody has to call me out on this. Lawsuits are not what I need. I’m ignorant.”

McAfee flinched as Watt smiled.

A former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee compared Rodgers’ remarks to “talk s—” earlier in the show and expressed regret for “being a part of” the turmoil that ensued.

“I can see why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position, but I think Aaron was just trying to talk s—,” added McAfee. Did it cross a line now? That was undoubtedly stated by Jimmy Kimmel.

We are not happy to be linked to any bad things at all. We prefer an upbeat tone for our show. A joyful one. enjoyable one. But the reason is that, despite our best efforts to downplay everything and talk shit, some things irritate people, particularly when they involve such grave accusations,” he remarked.

“Hopefully, those two can work things out,” McAfee continued.

The comic shot back at Rodgers’ suggestion that Kimmel might be connected to Epstein in some way.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel stated on X. “My family is at danger because of your careless words. Stay the course, and we’ll continue our legal discussion of the facts.”