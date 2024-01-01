California’s Lowest-cost Cities for Living: Study

Is it possible to live in California at a low cost of living?

Not as much as in other regions of the nation. Nonetheless, there are cities and suburbs in the Golden State, as well as areas distant from the shore, that are thought to be fairly priced.

Researchers at the well-known ranking and review website Niche crunched the figures to finish their thorough analysis of the affordability in California.

Niche claims that variables such the cost of housing, food, and fuel in a particular area as well as the median tax rates were taken into account. In an effort to gauge an area’s overall affordability and relative cost of living, this was computed.

The list of Californian locations with the lowest cost of living for 2023 has been made public by Niche, and the results are in. These are the top 50 locations in the Golden State with the lowest cost of living, according to these researchers.

1. Desert Edge

2. Big River

3. Alturas

4. Upper Lake

5. East Valley

6. Oasis

7. Lenwood

8. Burney

9. Ridgecrest

10. Morada

11. China Lake Acres

12. Needles

13. Gerber

14. Barstow

15. Mojave

16. Blythe

17. Orosi

18. West Park

19. Taft Heights

20. Coalinga

21. Nice

22. Holtville

23. Taft

24. Strathmore

25. Johnstonville

26. Sky Valley

27. Calipatria

28. Lakeport

29. Susanville

30. Farmersville

31. Golden Hills

32. Earlimart

33. South Taft

34. Calwa

35. Easton

36. Portola

37. Avenal

38. Corcoran

39. Soulsbyville

40. Cutler

41. Lankershim

42. South Oroville

43. Ivanhoe

44. Mi-Wuk Village

45. Goshen

46. California City

47. Ford City

48. Shackelford

49. Yreka

50. Heber

You might want to think about moving to one of these places if you wish to lessen the financial burden of living in California.