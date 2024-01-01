California’s Lowest-cost Cities for Living: Study
Is it possible to live in California at a low cost of living?
Not as much as in other regions of the nation. Nonetheless, there are cities and suburbs in the Golden State, as well as areas distant from the shore, that are thought to be fairly priced.
Researchers at the well-known ranking and review website Niche crunched the figures to finish their thorough analysis of the affordability in California.
Niche claims that variables such the cost of housing, food, and fuel in a particular area as well as the median tax rates were taken into account. In an effort to gauge an area’s overall affordability and relative cost of living, this was computed.
The list of Californian locations with the lowest cost of living for 2023 has been made public by Niche, and the results are in. These are the top 50 locations in the Golden State with the lowest cost of living, according to these researchers.
1. Desert Edge
2. Big River
3. Alturas
4. Upper Lake
5. East Valley
6. Oasis
7. Lenwood
8. Burney
9. Ridgecrest
10. Morada
11. China Lake Acres
12. Needles
13. Gerber
14. Barstow
15. Mojave
16. Blythe
17. Orosi
18. West Park
19. Taft Heights
20. Coalinga
21. Nice
22. Holtville
23. Taft
24. Strathmore
25. Johnstonville
26. Sky Valley
27. Calipatria
28. Lakeport
29. Susanville
30. Farmersville
31. Golden Hills
32. Earlimart
33. South Taft
34. Calwa
35. Easton
36. Portola
37. Avenal
38. Corcoran
39. Soulsbyville
40. Cutler
41. Lankershim
42. South Oroville
43. Ivanhoe
44. Mi-Wuk Village
45. Goshen
46. California City
47. Ford City
48. Shackelford
49. Yreka
50. Heber
You might want to think about moving to one of these places if you wish to lessen the financial burden of living in California.