Apple has formally discontinued selling these Apple Watch models in the US.

Apple Inc. has recently made a significant move by halting the sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the United States.

This decision, effective from December 21, 2023, for online sales and from December 24, 2023, for retail locations, is rooted in an ongoing patent dispute over a key feature of these models – the blood oxygen sensor. Let’s delve into the details of this development and its implications.

The Core of the Dispute

The patent dispute involves medical technology company Masimo, which has accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to the blood oxygen sensor technology in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in October that these Apple Watch models indeed violate Masimo’s patent rights​​​​.

The case is now under review by the Biden administration, with a decision expected by December 25. Apple has stated its intention to appeal the ITC’s decision, asserting that the finding was erroneous​​.

The Impact on Sales and Availability

As a result of this dispute, Apple has ceased the sale of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. Other models, such as the Apple Watch SE, which do not feature the blood oxygen sensor, remain unaffected and continue to be available​​.

It’s important to note that while these models will not be available in the U.S., they will continue to be sold in other markets, including during the Lunar New Year season in Asia​​.

Legal and Consumer Implications

The legal tussle between Apple and Masimo is multi-faceted. Masimo has also accused Apple of hiring away its employees and incorporating its pulse oximetry technology into the Apple Watch. The jury trial in California federal court ended with a mistrial in May, and Apple has filed a separate patent infringement lawsuit against Masimo in Delaware​​​​.

For consumers, particularly those owning older models of Apple Watches, the situation could mean that Apple will no longer be able to repair out-of-warranty models​​. This could be a significant inconvenience for users who rely on their Apple Watches for health monitoring and other features.

Apple’s Response and Future Steps

Apple is actively exploring legal and technical solutions to this challenge. The company has already started adapting its retail strategy, with new marketing materials promoting models like the Apple Watch SE, which are not affected by the patent dispute​​.

Additionally, Apple plans to file an appeal against the ITC’s final decision on December 26, indicating its commitment to resolving the issue and bringing the affected models back to the U.S. market​​.

Market Availability Beyond the US

While sales have stopped in the U.S., the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 remain available for purchase from other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. However, once their existing stock is depleted, these retailers won’t be able to restock these models​​.

Conclusion

The halt in sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S. marks a significant moment in Apple’s history, reflecting the complexities of patent disputes in the tech industry.

This development not only affects Apple’s sales strategy in the U.S. but also highlights the broader legal battles tech companies often face. The outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings and Apple’s appeal will be closely watched, as it will have implications for future technology developments and consumer choices.