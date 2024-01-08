Alabama is the 4th Worst State to Work and in Safety

CNBC did a poll and found that Alabama is the fourth worst state to live and work in. This is the opposite of the cable channel’s annual Top States for Business poll. It looks at many aspects of quality of life, such as crime rates, the environment, health care, childcare, how inclusive state laws are, reproductive rights, and the right to vote.

Whether you want to call it that or not, Texas came in first, followed by Oklahoma and Louisiana. In fourth place, Alabama tied with South Carolina and was just ahead of Missouri. Only one state from outside the South made it to the top 10.

Alabama usually has good air quality, but the survey found that it places low in health, worker protections, voting rights, and being open to everyone. It also has the fourth-highest rate of early deaths. “There aren’t many protections for workers or against discrimination,” the survey said.

Alabama often ranks high on lists of states that are doing well with economic development. For example, in June, Area Development gave the state the Silver Shovel Award because it had the most capital projects ever, worth a record $10.1 billion.

At the same time, U.S. News & World Report said that Huntsville was the second-best place to live in the U.S. The Rocket City was named the best place to live last year. According to CNBC’s study of the best states for business, Alabama is the 42nd best state for business. The survey looks at 86 different metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness.

Alabama as the Worst State for Women

Auburn is the fourth worst state in the US for women, according to a new study by WalletHub. To make the lists, the personal financial website used 24 factors to compare all 50 states and Washington, D.C. in honor of Women’s History Month. Some of the measures are the unemployment rate for women, the cost of preventative health care for women, and the median wage for women workers.

Alabama came in 46th for the percentage of poor women, 47th for the percentage of high school graduates, and 49th for the average life expectancy at birth for women. The only states that did worse were Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Mass. was named the best place for women to live.

Alabama as the Least Safe State

A study of all 50 states found that Alabama is one of the five least safe places in the U.S. Wallethub says that Alabama is the 46th best state in the country as a whole. People chose the state #36 for personal and home safety.

Alabama is also ranked #46 when it comes to being ready for emergencies, even though it is one of the states most often hit by big storms from the Gulf of Mexico. Also ranked #41 for cash safety, #42 for road safety, and #37 for building safety.

Alabama beat Texas (#47), Arkansas (#48), Mississippi (#49), and Louisiana (#50) in terms of general safety. Florida came in at #44, just two spots ahead of Alabama. For safety in general, Vermont was the safest state.

Wallethub looked at 53 safety indicators and compared the 50 states. These were divided into 5 groups: personal and home safety, financial safety, road safety, job safety, and emergency preparedness. The information covers a wide range of topics, from the unemployment rate to the number of attacks per 1,000 people.