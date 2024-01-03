These are the Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in New York City

There is no way to get ready for how beautiful New York City is. It’s a city known all over the world for its buildings, shops, and culture, and there are lots of fun things to do for everyone.

Also, crime has been going up for a long time in New York City. New York City’s crime rates may make it look like the city is getting worse and worse, but most areas are still fairly safe. Here are the ten most dangerous places in New York City that you should stay away from.

What is Current Crime Situation in New York City?

There are still more major crimes happening all over the city. The NYPD says that killings and shootings dropped 26.1% and 11.4%, respectively, from March 2022 to March 2023. There were almost 189,800 arrests in the city in 2022, which is 22% more than in 2021. 47,572 people were arrested for burglary, rape, grand theft, felony assault, murder, and robbery, which are the worst crimes.

This year, there were 1,411 arrests related to shootings and murders, which is about 12% more than in 2021. It was the most gun charges in 27 years. In 2022, there were 4,627 of them. But the number of murders went down by 11%, from 488 in 2021 to 438 in 2022.

The Worst Neighbourhoods in New York City

East New York

People think that East New York is dangerous and a well-known example of redlining, but many people who live there are working to keep it’s unique character. East New York, which has 147,562 people, has seen an increase in gang activity, drug use, and violence over the past few years. It is now one of the three cities with the highest rates of crime per person.

The NYPD station with the most violent crimes is the 75th station, which includes East New York. In April 2023, 303 cars were stolen, up from 296 in all of 2019. A story from The Post says that in February 2023, 27% of all shootings happened in six precincts in Brooklyn. East New York was one of those precincts.

East New York had some of the most dangerous housing projects in the country. In 2020, there were 3,271 crimes recorded, which is 84% more than in New York. Residents say that if you don’t know the area well, you should come during the day and be careful whether you’re walking or riding a bike. Thugs and thieves can’t get on buses or other public transportation. So, it’s possible that wallets and purses will hold on to large amounts of cash.

Hunts Point

Based on numbers, Hunts Point was found to be one of the most dangerous areas of New York City. There are about 23,000 people living in this neighborhood, which is one of the business hubs in the southern Bronx. It has a long history of violent and street crime, and drug trafficking, thugs, and street gangs are still very common.

Even though there are more police officers, violent crime is still a big problem. It is now 401% higher than the national rate and 94% higher. Out of 4,557 crimes per 100,000 people, 1,944 were dangerous and 2,613 were property crimes.

If you’re in New York City at night, you should stay away from Hunts Point. So, if you are a woman going by yourself, you shouldn’t walk alone at night. It would help if you were still careful when you went there or chose to live there. It’s 1 in 22 likely that you will be a victim of crime if you live there. Both visitors and locals can be pickpocketed or worse.

Brownsville

Brownsville has been one of the most dangerous areas of New York City for decades, especially since it is known as a base for the crime group Murder, Inc. In 2022, when there were about 128,369 people living there, there were 2,810 crimes for every 100,000 people, and 10 shootings for every 10,000 people.

With 31 killings for every 10,000 people, it used to have the highest murder rate in the city and still does, with a rate that is almost four times the average in New York. It has rates of violent and property crime that are more than twice the state and national standards for these types of crimes. More people in Brownsville than anywhere else in the U.S. are victims of crime (1 in 36).