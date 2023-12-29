The top 15 jobs that individuals most desire to leave, per a recent poll

The recent survey by Pay scale has uncovered a striking trend in the current job market, revealing the top 15 jobs that workers are most likely to leave. This list not only provides insight into the sectors and roles where dissatisfaction seems highest but also offers a glimpse into the changing dynamics of the workforce.

Below is a detailed overview of these roles, along with the percentage of workers seeking new opportunities and the median pay for each position:

Top 15 Jobs Workers Plan to Quit

Senior Product Manager 66% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $144,000 Phlebotomist 62% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $39,300 Line Cook 62% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $32,200 Patient Care Technician 61% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $37,700 Emergency Room Registered Nurse 60% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $79,100 Patient Services Representative 59% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $39,600 Cyber Security Analyst 59% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $82,900 Welder, Cutter, Solderer, or Brazer 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $48,400 Forklift Operator 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $39,800 IT Program Manager 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $132,000 Critical Care Registered Nurse 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $80,700 Retail Sales Associate 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $30,700 Software Development Engineer 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $86,800 Senior Data Analyst 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $97,100 Patient Care Coordinator 58% seeking a new job

seeking a new job Median Pay: $46,300

Analysis and Implications

This list reveals a diverse range of professions, from high-tech roles like IT program managers and cyber security analysts to healthcare positions like emergency room nurses and patient care technicians. The high turnover intent in these roles points to underlying issues in the workforce, such as stressful work environments, inadequate compensation, or lack of career advancement opportunities.

Moreover, the survey highlights a critical gap between job satisfaction and remuneration. For instance, despite the lucrative pay, a significant percentage of senior product managers and IT program managers are looking to switch jobs. This indicates that factors other than salary, such as work-life balance, job security, and workplace culture, play a crucial role in job satisfaction.

For employers, this data should be an eye-opener to reevaluate their employee retention strategies, focusing on aspects beyond just financial compensation. Creating a supportive work environment, offering career development opportunities, and recognizing the value of work-life balance can be key to retaining talent.

In conclusion, the Pay-scale survey offers valuable insights for both employers and employees, underscoring the importance of understanding and addressing the reasons behind job dissatisfaction. As the job market continues to evolve, staying attuned to these trends will be crucial for maintaining a robust and contented workforce.