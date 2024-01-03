The Most Dangerous Texas Cities List Can Surprise You Now

The USAmap55 TikTok page has put up a three-part set of videos that list the ten most dangerous cities in Texas. We have questions about them. All three movies are linked at the end of this video, so scroll down if you don’t want to hear all of my blathering.

It’s no wonder that Dallas is ranked ninth. Like any big city, any big city will have some crime. But Lufkin, Texas comes in at number 10 right after Dallas. A lot of people from Lufkin have defended the video in the comments area.

There are only 17,000 people living in Alice. I get that the movies are using the number of people who live in the area to figure out the crime rate, but that’s not good enough for me. Since there are only two people living in a town, and one of them is breaking property laws, the rate is 50%. Does that mean it’s always dangerous to live there? No. You know Brad did it, so just lock him up and everything will be fine.

I could go on and on about how badly they’ve thought up this way to figure out danger, but you can just watch the videos and laugh.

Speaking Of Houston

Houston, with its five million people, is the only city on the list that is high up—it’s number three. But the types of crimes that happen in Houston aren’t the same as those that happen in the west: In Odessa and Lubbock, there are a lot of assaults. But in Houston, there are 233 thefts per 100,000 people, which is almost twice as many as in the top places on the list. As was already said, 5.9 out of every 100,000 people there are killed.

Houston and Beaumont/Port Arthur are not the same MSA, but both have a high death rate. In fact, the murder rate in Beaumont is 8.6 per 100,000 people, making these two towns the most dangerous in Texas.

Rates in North Texas Are Less Than You Think

Texarkana, which comes in at #4, is the best city in North Texas. Just like in Odessa and Lubbock, most of the serious crimes that happen there are assaults. Assault cases make up more of every city’s violent crime than any of the others. However, it’s important to note that in cities with lower per-capita income, assault cases make up 70% or more of their violent crime, while in Houston, they only make up about 50%.

In Dallas/Fort Worth, on the other hand, the numbers aren’t very high. The Metroplex is ranked #17 on the list, and its murder rate of 4.4 is about the same as the rest of the cities on the list. In the same way, Wichita Falls comes in at number 15, with almost 91% of cases being robberies or serious assaults. With almost 77% of its cases being attack charges, Sherman-Denison comes in at number 22.