In Michigan, summer is a great time to get outside and move around. If you don’t like working out inside, it’s harder to stay in shape in cold places like Michigan during the winter. That being said, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Michigan is one of the least fit places in the US.

Okay. Maybe I’m just putting on a front. Still, a new study from 247wallst.com says that the most fat city in Michigan is not the one in the country, but the one in the state.

To begin, it’s important to note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Michigan is ranked No. 38 in the country for total physical fitness. What are the five best states? They are, in order, D.C., Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

I guess weather isn’t an excuse since some of those states get pretty cold in the winter. Still, it was a good try. The worst states were found to be West Virginia, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Michigan wasn’t ranked as one of the best or worst places in America when specific factors like diabetes, heart disease, wellness checks, exercise, and gyms were taken into account.

Which Michigan city has the most overweight people? The people who work at 247wallst.com say that Saginaw is the most obese place in Michigan. The number of obese people in their state is 41.7%, which is much higher than the state average of 35.8%. Also, 11.1% of adults in Saginaw have diabetes (state average: 9.5%), 27.1% of adults don’t exercise (state average: 24.6%), and 20.1% of adults say their health is bad or fair (state average: 18.2%).

Understanding Obesity

The Body Mass Index (BMI) is a popular way to measure obesity. It takes a person’s height and weight into account to find out if they are underweight, overweight, or at a healthy weight. But because BMI has such a broad meaning, health experts warn against using it as a true measure of health. In response, the American Medical Association (AMA) changed how it uses BMI in June 2023, recognizing that it has some problems and has been a source of worry in the past.

Michigan’s Struggle with Obesity

The study finds that seven cities in Michigan have the highest rates of obesity, with five of them coming in the top 10. With a population of about 10,200, Beecher is right behind in third place, with a 53.8% obesity rate among adults. Flint (#7), Benton Harbor (#8), and Saginaw (#9) are some of the other places in the top 10. It’s also on the list for Highland Park (#17) and Muskegon (#25), where the rate of obese adults is between 48.4% and 49.7%.

Conclusion

