The Best US City for Dating has been Revealed, Census Finds

It could be easier than ever to find a date (you can do it with a swipe of your phone), or it could be much, much harder (financial worries, busy plans). The U.S. Census says that 47% of adults in the country are not married. A recent poll found that 57% of single adults don’t want to be in a relationship or go on casual dates right now. The website WalletHub has listed the best and worst places in the U.S. for singles in 2024 to help people who are looking for love.

The list is based on 35 important factors that show how date-friendly a city is. These include the percentage of single people, the number of online dating sites, and the average price of a meal for two. WalletHub added up the prices in 182 places across the country.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe says, “Where you live can have a big effect on your love life. If a city has a lot of single people and lots of things you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance of meeting someone with similar interests and can go on better dates.” “With the way the economy is right now, a city with free activities and cheap restaurants and venues is certainly appealing.”

According to their research, WalletHub has found that Seattle is the best place for singles in general. It is one of the fastest-growing towns in the U.S. and is very busy. There are many great places to go on a date, from famous landmarks and restaurants to parks and beaches. The Community Well-Being Index rates the health of the public, transportation, food access, and other important community resources. Seattle gets high on this index. It’s not the cheapest place, though, and a date may cost more here than in some other cities. But because it’s a tech hub, wages are usually higher.

Also Read: These 6 Most Fashionable US Cities Becomes Trendy With Time

Las Vegas is in second place because it has a lot of activities that are good for dating and the prices of date basics like beer and theater tickets are generally low. Denver comes in at number three. It has a lot of outdoor and healthy activities, as well as a high rate of connection that makes it a good place for online dating.

The single people who live in Pearl City, HI, Glendale, CA, Brownsville, TX, Warwick, RI, and Columbia, MD are thought to be the unluckiest because these places score low on all dating metrics.

The Best US Cities for Dating