Tarasenko Scores with 5 Seconds Left as Senators Defeat Sharks, Ending Skid

In a thrilling match at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, the Ottawa Senators managed to break their five-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory against the San Jose Sharks. Vladimir Tarasenko emerged as the hero, scoring the game-winning goal with a mere five seconds left in the third period.

Tarasenko expressed his satisfaction with winning, stating, “I’m not going to lie, winning is nice.” In the final seconds of the game, Tarasenko capitalized on a rebound near the crease, following a shot from Artem Zub. The goal was scored at 19:55.

Tarasenko stated that he remained near the net for the majority of the game, eagerly anticipating a scoring opportunity. “The team executed a well-played move, resulting in a favorable outcome.” In the offensive zone, there is also a structure in place… With a steadfast commitment and unwavering belief in its success, the desired outcome will be achieved in due course.

The Senators (15-23-0) secured their first victory of 2024 with an impressive performance. Tim Stützle showcased his playmaking skills, tallying four assists, while Tarasenko, Brady Tkachuk, and Drake Batherson each contributed with a goal and an assist. Zub also played a crucial role, providing three assists to help propel the team to victory. Joonas Korpisalo, after enduring a four-game losing streak, finally emerged victorious with 14 saves in his latest game. This win comes as a much-needed relief for Korpisalo, who had not tasted victory since December 27th.

Ottawa coach Jacques Martin expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, stating, “I thought we had a great effort, we played very well.” “There is a need for continuous improvement in our ability to manage the puck and recognize different situations,” said the speaker. It appears that the opposing team was able to score their first goal of the night, which was given to them by our team. There are certain matters that require our attention for cleanup, however, it is encouraging to witness our team scoring some goals. The outcome was certainly deserved. The team had numerous shots and appeared to have the upper hand in terms of attacking the net and controlling the game.

Anthony Duclair contributed with a goal and an assist, Mario Ferraro provided three assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made an impressive 36 saves for the struggling Sharks (10-30-3). Unfortunately, the team has only managed to secure one victory in their last 14 games (1-13-0).

“We were outmuscled at the net,” commented San Jose coach David Quinn on Tarasenko’s goal. “We were surrounded by the enemy forces,” said the source. Opportunities to clear were missed. The team displayed an impressive level of determination throughout the game, while we struggled to maintain a consistent performance. As a result, the outcome of the match seemed appropriate.

In the first period, at 4:12, Claude Giroux managed to secure a 1-0 lead for the Senators. He skillfully scored a rebound in the slot after Zub took a shot. “There is a sense of joy and relief among the team as they secure a victory,” Zub expressed. The individual expressed their desire for immediate and continuous progress.

In a thrilling display of skill, Thomas Chabot found the back of the net for the first time this season. With precision and finesse, he unleashed a powerful one-timer from the left circle, capitalizing on a well-executed pass from Tarasenko. The goal came at the 9:58 mark, extending the lead to 2-0. At 12:35, Duclair managed to score with a wrist shot from the point, beating Korpisalo’s screened glove side and bringing the score to 2-1.

In the second period, at 3:53, Marc-Edouard Vlasic managed to tie the game 2-2 with a goal. Vlasic capitalized on a well-executed tic-tac-toe passing play involving Duclair and Mikael Granlund during a 3-on-1 rush. Vlasic scored his first goal of the season in his 21st game.

“It’s clearly a difficult outcome for us,” commented San Jose forward Filip Zadina. The team put up a strong fight throughout the game, displaying great determination and effort. “It is crucial to maintain focus and play the entire duration of 60 minutes,” emphasized the individual. “There is no room for complacency or cutting corners by playing for only 59 minutes. The full 60 minutes must be dedicated to the game.”

San Jose took a 3-2 lead at 6:20 as Kevin Labanc found the back of the net with a shot into an open goal. The goal came during a chaotic scramble in the crease, with Korpisalo being occupied by Travis Hamonic.

“After experiencing a challenging year, Quinn expressed his feelings of deflation, regardless of the circumstances. He acknowledged the heavy burden it places on individuals. However, as professionals, he emphasized the importance of persevering and overcoming these obstacles.”

At 7:11, Tkachuk received a precise pass from Batherson and swiftly fired the puck into the net, resulting in a 3-3 tie. “We have been eager for a victory,” Batherson stated. “With a large crowd in attendance, the team was determined to secure a victory for their loyal supporters.” It’s a positive sentiment to have before a day off.

When Zub shot from the point, it went straight to Batherson at the bottom of the left circle. He beat Blackwood blocker side to make it 4-3 at 12:59.

Tarasenko said, “It’s this thing called consistency. You don’t try to win every time by making epic plays.” “Just stick to the plan, believe in it, and do it over and over again.” And I think this is how we thought today.”

One-timed a cross-ice pass from Tomas Hertl over Korpisalo’s glove at 16:56 of the third to tie the game at 4-4.

“They tie it up, and it’s almost like, ‘Here we go again,'” described Batherson. “But it’s clear that we had a few good shifts right after the goal and were able to get one at the end.” When you see that one go in that late, it’s a real emotional roller coaster, but good on the guys for sticking with it.”

(Source: nhl)