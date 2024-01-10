Sex Trafficking Laws in Georgia That Everyone Needs to Know

To control and trick their victims, people who traffic people use lies, violence, threats, blackmail, and empty claims. While it may be easy to spot some criminals, other, less obvious people or groups may also be involved in making crimes possible. Some examples are medical facilities that don’t do proper background checks or hotel management that doesn’t do anything about it. These places should be held accountable for their carelessness, which made sex trafficking possible.

What is Sex Trafficking?

Some people are trafficked for their sex, and this is one of the crimes that is growing the fastest in the world. Sex trafficking is when someone is forced to do sexual acts against their will so that someone else can make money. A lot of people think of this as a modern form of slavery.

In order to be considered sex trafficking, a person does not have to be taken anywhere. It could be in their own city, at home, or at school. It can be done by a teacher, coworker, family member, or even a “friend.” For sex trafficking to happen with someone under the age of 18, there is no need for force, pressure, or lying.

Sexual abuse and exploitation are terrible social problems that affect kids and families all over the U.S. According to a study by The Adverse Childhood Experiences, about 325,000 kids are at risk of being sexually exploited for money every year.

Sex Trafficking Laws in Georgia

Georgia has different rules about how long you have to file a sex crime charge before it’s too late. In general, there is no statute of limitations if the sex trafficking or abuse happened on or after July 1, 2012, and the victim is younger than 16 years old. This is only true if the crime is not being charged as a misdemeanor.

Some of the crimes are:

Sex Trafficking, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46

Incest, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-22

Rape, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-1

Aggravated sodomy, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-2

Child molestation/aggravated child molestation, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4

Enticing a child for indecent purposes, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-5

First degree cruelty to children, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70

There may be a seven-year cap on all other crimes against children under the age of sixteen. In 2011, the Office of the Attorney General worked with Senator Renee Unterman and Representative Edward Lindsey to push for stricter rules against trafficking in people in Georgia. Because of this, HB 200 became law on July 1, 2011. With HB 200, the minimum sentence for trafficking people has been raised to 10 years. If the trafficker is caught with a child, they could get 25 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Who’s Responsiblility for Sex Trafficking

A district attorney will often go after people who are involved in sex trafficking with the goal of putting them in jail. Getting these people off the streets is good for society, but it doesn’t help the survivors get their lives back on track after what they went through. People who have been sexually assaulted or trafficked often need medical care and different kinds of help to get better. It is important to press criminal charges, but a civil charge can help find companies or organizations that helped the crime happen.

Victims of sex trafficking can be sued by third parties who either did nothing or had a legal duty to keep you or your loved one safe but did not. Here are some cases of third parties that might be at fault: