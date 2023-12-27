Navy’s Deployment of Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles Targets Iran-Aligned Houthis in Red Sea

A senior defense official informed Fox News that the U.S. Navy launched anti-ship ballistic missiles on Tuesday in the Red Sea against incoming Houthi rockets backed by Iran, indicating a major escalation in the area.

The Houthis in Yemen were receiving three ballistic missiles from Iran, which the Navy shot down. For the first time, the Navy used an anti-ship ballistic missile to shoot down an approaching ballistic missile.

12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack missiles fired by the Houthis throughout 12 hours were shot down by naval assets, including the USS Laboon and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, according to U.S. Central Command.

Since October 17, there have been about 100 drones shot down by the Houthis. Global shipping has been affected by the group’s attacks on over 21 multinational boats in the region.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), located in Switzerland, said on Tuesday that an incident occurred on board its container ship, MSC United VIII, at approximately 12:25 UTC on its journey from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia, to Karachi, Pakistan.

“Currently, all crew are safe with no reported injuries and a thorough assessment of the vessel is being introduced,” MSC said in a press release. “Our priority remains protecting the lives and safety of our seafarers, and until their safety can be ensured MSC will continue to reroute vessels booked for Suez transit via the Cape of Good Hope.”

Red Sea attacks have increased dramatically in the wake of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Large maritime firms have been circumnavigating Africa and the Cape of Good Hope in place of the Red Sea, adding expenses and delays. One such company is the Danish behemoth Maersk.

The conflict on Tuesday followed three American service members’ injuries sustained in Iraq on Christmas Day as a result of an attack on Erbil Air Base by terrorists using Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy. One injured person was in critical condition.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin responded by ordering airstrikes on three locations in Iraq that Kataib Hezbollah and associated militants were using.