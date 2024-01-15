Minnesota Mother Raises Concerns About High Lead Levels in Recalled Applesauce

A Minnesota mother, Alyssa Magnuson, has raised awareness about the potential dangers of lead exposure in cinnamon-flavored applesauce after her 15-month-old daughter, Stevie Magnuson, showed elevated lead levels during a routine checkup.

Magnuson, a resident of Pine City, discovered a correlation between the high lead levels and the applesauce her toddler had been consuming.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating three brands of now-recalled applesauce from Ecuador—WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks—that have been linked to numerous cases of lead poisoning across the United States.

Senator Amy Klobuchar disclosed that Minnesota alone reported nine cases related to the recalled applesauce brands.

Expressing concern, Klobuchar emphasized the need for more stringent standards on imported food, and she has proposed legislation to address this issue.

“It’s a shocker for any parent. You expect your food to be safe when you’re a parent. You expect applesauce of all things, that there’s not going to be anything wrong with that,” Klobuchar remarked.

Lead Concerns Prompt Vigilance

Alyssa Magnuson, alerted by an article highlighting the lead concerns in the same applesauce her daughter consumed, promptly removed it from Stevie’s diet.

Despite Stevie showing no visible signs or symptoms of lead exposure, routine health checkups revealed the elevated lead levels.

Doctors at Children’s Minnesota underscored the importance of regular checkups, emphasizing that healthcare providers assess a child’s development and conduct blood tests at specific ages to detect potential issues.

Dr. Abby Montague, a toxicologist and pediatrician, stressed that even low levels of lead exposure over an extended period could impact a child’s brain. Stevie Magnuson’s lead levels have significantly decreased since October, and her mother is grateful for the early detection.

Health officials recommend lead screenings for all children at ages one and two as a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of young individuals.

The FDA continues its investigation into the recalled applesauce brands, aiming to address the concerns raised by affected families across the nation.