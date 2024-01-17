High-Speed Rail Project from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas Set to Employ 11,000 Workers

Preparations are underway for the highly-anticipated high-speed rail service connecting Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas, heralding a significant boost for the transportation infrastructure.

Unions are gearing up to employ a substantial workforce, anticipating the need for about 11,000 workers to complete the expansive 218-mile rail network by 2028, aligning with the Summer Olympics scheduled in Los Angeles.

The construction endeavor will initiate in Nevada at the future Vegas site, with workers extending their efforts toward the state line.

Trade unions in California are poised to initiate construction at various sites, culminating in a collaborative effort as workers from both states converge to contribute to this monumental project.

This groundbreaking initiative follows the recent approval by the Biden Administration, which allocated a substantial $3 billion in funding for the high-speed rail project.

The comprehensive plan, managed by Brightline West, encompasses not only the high-speed rail but also a multimodal transit center.

Authorities assert that this integration will serve as a catalyst, fostering increased tourism and fostering economic growth in the Inland Empire region.

Advertisements featuring the slogan “California, Here We Come” along the route between Las Vegas and the Inland Empire have hinted at the impending rail connectivity.

Massive High-Speed Rail Project Gains Momentum

Unionized construction companies have now revealed their intention to hire a formidable workforce of 11,000 individuals to execute the initial phase of this colossal undertaking.

Brightline West is currently in the process of recruiting key personnel, including a Las Vegas Project Manager-Director and a Deputy VP, Civil Infrastructure, based in California.

The company is actively seeking qualified individuals to play pivotal roles in steering this transformative project toward successful completion.

The recent injection of $3 billion in funding by the Biden Administration, marking a total project cost of $12 billion, underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure and connectivity.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen affirms that this ambitious project is expected to alleviate traffic on the heavily traveled I-15 freeway, potentially removing an estimated three million cars from this major route connecting Las Vegas and the Inland Empire.

US Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat representing the Las Vegas Strip, emphasizes the historic nature of this high-speed rail project, anticipating it to be a game-changer for Nevada’s tourism and transportation sectors.

Senator Rosen echoes these sentiments, expressing pride in championing the charge for securing critical funding to transform the long-anticipated vision of a high-speed rail connection into a tangible reality.