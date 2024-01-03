Ex-Rock Musician Boyfriend Arrested After Discovery of Woman’s Body in Berkeley Park

Tragedy Unfolds: Ex-Rock Musician Arrested in Homicide of Girlfriend Found in Berkeley Park

A chilling incident has unfolded in California as Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, a 54-year-old former rock band member from El Cerrito, was arrested on homicide charges. The arrest comes in connection with the discovery of his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann’s body in Berkeley.

The Capitola Police Department, leading an intensive collaborative investigation, announced the apprehension of Lengyel in collaboration with the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office, El Cerrito Police Department, and the Department of Justice.

The grim revelation of Herrmann’s body occurred in a remote area in Tilden Regional Park above the Berkeley Hills. The diligent work of investigators, in coordination with law enforcement partners, led to this tragic discovery. The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

The timeline of events dates back to December 3, 2023, when Alice Kamakaokalani was last seen alive, prompting a missing person investigation from law enforcement agencies. The Capitola Police Department, in conjunction with the El Cerrito Police Department, initiated an investigation into her disappearance on December 12, 2023.

Detectives from the Capitola Police Department painstakingly gathered evidence, conducted interviews, and collaborated with partner agencies to piece together the circumstances surrounding Herrmann’s disappearance. As the investigation progressed, it became evident that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel, an ex-rock musician, as a suspect.

Lengyel, who also goes by the name “Mylo Stone,” played saxophone in the rock band “Mr. Bungle,” as reported. His refusal to cooperate with the police and assist in finding his missing girlfriend raised suspicions early in the investigation. The red Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to Herrmann was found parked in front of Lengyel’s El Cerrito residence.

The arrest of Theobald Lengyel was executed with the assistance of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Cruz County. He is currently in custody with no bail, as indicated by inmate records, booked on one count of first-degree murder on Tuesday morning.

The case will be handed over to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office for charges to be formally filed, marking the beginning of legal proceedings in this tragic homicide.

The community is left grappling with the shock of this horrifying incident as the Capitola Police Department expresses condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time. The apprehension of Lengyel brings a semblance of closure to the investigation, but the road to justice is only just beginning.

The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies underscore the commitment to ensuring a thorough prosecution of this heartbreaking case.