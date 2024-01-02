Californians Will Have to Follow These New Rules in 2024

In 2024, Californians will have to follow a lot of new rules. These include a higher minimum wage, more health insurance options, and even changes to how police stop cars on the street. Read on to find out more about some of the new laws:

California Police Can’t Ask Some Questions at a Traffic Stop

Police officers in California will not be able to ask, “Do you know why I pulled you over?” after January 1. It’s all in Assembly Bill 2773, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in September.

It now falls on police to explain why they pulled someone over. This also goes for people walking on the street. There is, however, an important exception in the law: if police officers think there is a threat to life or property, they do not have to tell you why they stopped you.

California Expands Health Care Coverage

What about health care? In 2022, the Governor put forward a new plan that would allow all low-income people, regardless of immigration status, to get health care through Medi-Cal. There are now ways for more than 700,000 illegal immigrants living in California to get medicine.

This new rule has been criticized by Jim Desmond, Supervisor of San Diego County. He called it a “disaster” for a state that is almost $70 billion in debt. It looks like the state will have a $68 billion debt in 2024. More people will be able to get health insurance, which is expected to cost more than $1 billion in the first six months of the new year and up to $3.1 billion a year in the long run.

New Protections for Work From Home Californians

People who work from home are also now better protected. Because of Senate Bill 731 companies must now give workers 30 days’ written notice before telling them they have to go back to the office if they work from home. The law also says that if an employee has a disability, they have the right to work from home as an option. A statewide poll by PPIC found that about 14% of Californians work from home and 21% have a plan that includes both work and school.

Minimum Wage Increases

In California, wages are also going up. From $15.50 an hour, the minimum pay is going up to $16. Pay is going up to $16.85 for people who work in the City of San Diego. Health care workers in California who work in protected health care facilities can expect to make at least $23 an hour.