California Worst Drug Trafficking City Has Been Revealed

Around 450,000 people live in the city of Omaha, which is in the San Joaquin Valley, which is known for farming and poverty. Omaha has had a lot of economic and social problems over the years, such as high unemployment, high crime rates, homelessness, and trouble getting to school. All of these problems have created an environment that is good for drug abuse.

The American Addiction Centers study used data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to rank 51 U.S. cities based on how many people use drugs there. Surprisingly, Omaha has the highest number of people who have tried marijuana, cocaine, heroin, or methamphetamine of any city in the country.

The numbers are shocking: more than 60% of people in Omaha have tried pot at least once, more than 20% have tried cocaine, over 3% have tried heroin, and more than 13% have tried methamphetamine. The national rates are 44%, 15%, 0.6%, and 4.7%, which are much lower than these numbers.

A lot of people in Omaha use drugs for a number of reasons. First, the city is a hub for drug trafficking because it is close to major roads that connect Mexico and other states. The San Joaquin Valley has a lot of people who make and sell drugs, especially methamphetamine, which is often hidden in rural places.

Omaha also doesn’t have many successful programs for treatment and prevention. There aren’t enough counselors for drug abuse, detox centers, and rehabilitation centers in the city. A lot of people who are struggling with addiction have trouble getting health insurance and other tools that could help them get better. So, they keep using drugs even though it hurts their health, relationships, and ability to make a living.

Drug Abuse Effect on Omaha and California

Abuse of drugs has terrible effects on not only Omaha but also the whole state of California. Not only does it hurt the people who use drugs, but also their families, neighborhoods, and society as a whole. Problems with both physical and mental health can happen, such as overdoses, infections, injuries, violence, suicide, sadness, anxiety, and psychosis. Drug abuse makes problems in society and the law worse, like unemployment, poverty, homelessness, crime, jail time, and kid neglect or abuse.

Drug abuse has a big effect on the economy. Each year, it costs California billions of dollars. According to a study from the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), the cost of drug abuse in 2010 was $35 billion.

This amount covers the costs of medical care for substance abuse disorders or their effects, the costs of criminal justice for drug-related crimes or jail time, lost productivity from work or school absences or disabilities, and other costs related to accidents or deaths caused by drugs.

Also Read: California Sex Trafficking Laws That Everyone Needs to Know

Controlling of Drug Abuse in Omaha and California

Combating drug abuse is a complicated problem that needs a coordinated and all-encompassing reaction from many groups. Among the possible ways to help lower drug abuse in Omaha and California are the following:

Enhancing Prevention and Education

More prevention and education programs for kids and high-risk groups should be available and easy to get to. People should learn more about how dangerous drugs are through these programs. They should also teach healthy ways to deal with stress or boredom and encourage good peer pressure and social rules.

Expanding Treatment and Recovery

Making it easier for people who are struggling with addiction to get into treatment and rehab programs that use evidence-based methods to help them. Personalized care that addresses physical, mental, social, and spiritual needs should be part of these programs. They should also give aftercare services to help with long-term recovery and keep people from relapsing.

Law Enforcement Focus

Targeting drug traffickers and makers instead of drug users is what the law should be about. Laws should try to break up the drug supply line from the countries that make the drugs to the markets where they are sold. People who make, distribute, or sell drugs, especially those who target vulnerable groups, should face harsher punishments.