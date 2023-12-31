America’s Most Corrupt State, Again, Is Oregon

Oregon has been identified as one of the most corrupt states in the United States, according to a report by Best Life. This report, which assessed corruption across four dimensions, awarded Oregon a Corruption Index Score of 100 out of 100, indicating the worst performance in terms of public corruption convictions, violations by medical providers, anti-corruption measures for public officials, and state integrity score.

One key indicator used in this assessment is the number of public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents. Oregon recorded a notably high rate, with 42 convictions per 10,000 residents, the highest in the nation. This reflects a significant level of corruption among public officials in Oregon, who have been found guilty of abusing their power for personal gain or to benefit their allies.

In the healthcare sector, Oregon also exhibits high levels of corruption, with 1,234 violations per 10,000 medical providers, the second-highest rate in the nation. These violations include fraud, negligence, or misconduct by healthcare professionals that harm patients.

Another dimension considered in the report is the S.W.A.M.P. Index (States With Anti-corruption Measures for Public Officials), which evaluates the extent to which states have laws and practices that prevent, detect, and punish corruption among public officials.

Oregon scored a mere 25 out of 100 on this index, the lowest score in the nation. This indicates a low level of anti-corruption measures for public officials, making it easier for them to engage in corrupt practices without facing accountability or consequences.

Lastly, Oregon’s State Integrity Score stands at 59 out of 100, receiving an F grade and ranking 42nd among the 50 states. This score reflects the poor performance and governance of Oregon’s state institutions across various categories.

However, it’s important to note that another report from World Population Review, based on Best Life’s analysis, ranks Vermont as the most corrupt U.S. state, not Oregon. This report uses similar metrics, including public corruption convictions per capita and state integrity scores.

According to their analysis, Oregon ranks fourth in the list of the most corrupt states in the U.S. for 2023​​​​​​​​​​.

This discrepancy in rankings between reports underscores the complexities and challenges in accurately measuring and comparing levels of corruption across different states. It also highlights the importance of considering multiple sources and methodologies when evaluating such claims.