10 MOST DANGEROUS CITIES IN MONTANA 2023

Montana, a state renowned for its stunning landscapes and outdoor adventures, also contends with urban challenges, including crime in certain cities. The list of the ten most dangerous cities in Montana for 2023, as outlined by a law enforcement officer, provides insights into these urban hotspots:

Billings: As Montana’s largest city, Billings faces unique security challenges. With a population of approximately 110,000, it has violent and property crime rates of 750 and 4,500 per 100,000 people, respectively​​. Missoula: Home to a vibrant university campus and arts scene, Missoula has a population of about 75,000. Its crime rates, particularly in student-dense areas, stand at 650 violent and 4,000 property crimes per 100,000​​. Great Falls: Named after the nearby waterfalls, Great Falls experiences higher crime rates compared to other cities of similar size. It has a population of approximately 58,000, with 610 violent and 3,500 property crimes per 100,000 people​​. Helena: Montana’s state capital, with around 32,000 residents, faces above-average crime rates for its size, recording 580 violent and 3,300 property crimes per 100,000​​. Bozeman: Known for Montana State University and outdoor recreation, Bozeman has a population of about 50,000. It reports 530 violent and 3,000 property crimes per 100,000 people​​. Kalispell: The gateway to Glacier National Park, Kalispell is beautiful but faces higher crime rates, with 520 violent and 2,800 property crimes per 100,000 among its 24,000 residents​​. Butte: This former mining town, with a population of approximately 34,000, grapples with crime, showing rates of 500 violent and 2,600 property crimes per 100,000​​. Havre: A smaller city of about 9,000 people, Havre experiences above-average rates of violent (480 per 100k) and property (2,400 per 100k) crimes​​. Livingston: Known for its fishing and history, Livingston, with around 8,000 residents, sees higher crime rates than expected for its size, at 450 violent and 2,200 property crimes per 100,000​​ Miles City: This cultural hub, housing approximately 8,000 people, contends with crime rates higher than average for its size, reporting 430 violent and 2,000 property crimes per 100,000​​.

These cities, while grappling with crime, also demonstrate proactive law enforcement and community efforts to address and reduce these rates. Awareness and preventive measures are key for both residents and visitors to ensure safety in these urban areas.