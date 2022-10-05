Who to Cheer for in House of Dragon

First off the correct answer is nobody, and this is going to be a huge spoiler Op-Ed. So either go watch it or prepare to have your socks blown off. Currently in House of Dragon there seems to be two butting sides. Maybe three if you give Daemon his own side but we’ll get there. The main conflict is currently between the Queen and Rhaenyra. I would be mad too if my best friend growing up married my dad. There’s no way around it, it just has to be awkward. The Queen’s father basically arganged the marriage though, but then Rhaenyra get’s her dad fired. So there’s beef there.

At the same time Rhaenyra is in a dance with her cousin (it’s medieval times) as her father is trying to find a husband for her. Well he does, and she still wants to be with her cousin. Not only that but her new husband is gay, and lost his lover at their wedding. Then ( I feel like I’m just gossiping at this point) Rhaenyra has three sons who are clearly not fathered by her husband. So who should we cheer for. The King married his daughter’s best friend. The Queen is constantly sabotaging the king’s daughter and her former best friend. Rhaenyra is just doing these things as an eff you to the rest of the kingdom. Daemon is evil and just wants to be with his cousin, like totally gross.

So these are the main characters and the motives. Who should you cheer for? The answer is simple. None of them. You should cheer for Rhaenyra’s husband Laneor (Yes I’ve been waiting to say his name because it’s bad ass). This man has been loyal to his wife, lost his lover, and basically has to raise kids that aren’t his. In the last episode he does want to leave and go do his thing. But after some convincing he stays. For the better of the Kingdom he is doing his part.

Everyone is trying to backstab everyone else and Laneor is playing his part and not complaining. Okay maybe once or twice, but compared to the rest of the kingdom. Like come on. He easily could have been like Rhaenyra’s first lover and do anything to spite her. Or We even see a brother kill a brother for political clout. There are clearly no rules to follow, yet Lanoer is just being himself. A man of honor, and now we are going to have to watch him watch his wife and cousin flirt. That isn’t even fathomable and come to think of it: how is this a television show America loves? Like go back and read what I wrote. Murder, incest, and backstabing. Millions of people are just tantalized by this. So am I, and maybe so is Lanoer. He just likes drama. Who knows but just do me a favor and hope to god this guy ends up not dead. He probably will die, but a boy can dream.