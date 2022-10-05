Weekly Debrief
The following are headlines, news events, and more from global news intended to be a quick debrief. We encourage you to look more into these events and stay informed about the world. Of course there is always more news to be heard throughout the world, but these are some highlights.
War in Ukraine
- Putin declares illegal seizures of Ukrainian territories as now Russian territory
- Many civilian casualties in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia
- U.S. says they will “never recognize” Russian claims of Ukrainian regions
- Putin will threaten the West if it gives Ukraine military aid against regions now declared as Russian
- Similar to the Russian seizure of Crimea in 2014, but with much more physical conflict
- Zelensky seeks accelerated membership with NATO
EU windfall tax on energy
- European Union agreed to impose measures to charge energy companies in the face of record profits
- Mandatory electricity use reductions
- Trying to minimize reliance on Russian energy
- “The era of cheap fossil fuels is over”
- Proposed price cap on gas bills
- Emphasis on renuable energy sources
Uganda Ebola outbreak
- 31 cases identified, 6 dead
- Death tolls may be higher than this count
- Fatality rate between 41-100% says WHO
- Sudan strain does not have a vaccine unlike common Zaire strain
- Neither existing vaccine tested against Sudan strain
- Central focus on contact tracing
Explosion in Afghanistan
- Suicide attack in Kabul
- 19 people killed at Kaaj education center
- Most victims female students sitting for practice exam
- 19-year-old woman missing
- Strongly condemned by the United Nations
Human rights push in Egypt
- Egyptians group call for open civic space and liberation of political prisoners before climate summit
- Egypt to host COP27 summit in November
- “Climate action is not possible without open civic space”
- President Abdul Fattah al-Sissi’s control has lead to incarceration of as many as 60,000 political prisoners without trial
- Lack of Egyptian transparency