Weekly Debrief

The following are headlines, news events, and more from global news intended to be a quick debrief. We encourage you to look more into these events and stay informed about the world. Of course there is always more news to be heard throughout the world, but these are some highlights.

War in Ukraine

Putin declares illegal seizures of Ukrainian territories as now Russian territory

Many civilian casualties in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia

U.S. says they will “never recognize” Russian claims of Ukrainian regions

Putin will threaten the West if it gives Ukraine military aid against regions now declared as Russian

Similar to the Russian seizure of Crimea in 2014, but with much more physical conflict

Zelensky seeks accelerated membership with NATO

EU windfall tax on energy

European Union agreed to impose measures to charge energy companies in the face of record profits

Mandatory electricity use reductions

Trying to minimize reliance on Russian energy

“The era of cheap fossil fuels is over”

Proposed price cap on gas bills

Emphasis on renuable energy sources

Uganda Ebola outbreak

31 cases identified, 6 dead

Death tolls may be higher than this count

Fatality rate between 41-100% says WHO

Sudan strain does not have a vaccine unlike common Zaire strain

Neither existing vaccine tested against Sudan strain

Central focus on contact tracing

Explosion in Afghanistan

Suicide attack in Kabul

19 people killed at Kaaj education center

Most victims female students sitting for practice exam

19-year-old woman missing

Strongly condemned by the United Nations

Human rights push in Egypt