Spotify is Better Than Apple Music

Last week I did something that is my honor as the Op-Ed editor: I edited an article that I fundamentally and deeply disagreed with. This article asserted that Apple Music was the best music streaming service, crushing out not just the fringe competitors like YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, but also the dominant service Spotify.

When I read this opinion I was shocked. I hadn’t known that Apple Music had fans. I’d assumed that it was a small service used primarily by Apple loyalists, something more in the vein of the Apple Card. But Apple Music is growing rapidly. While Spotify is still the more popular service with more than twice the market share (31% vs 15%), Apple Music was able to more than quadruple its user base in 2021 a display of explosive growth. So why would people use Apple Music instead of Spotify? Is it actually better? Spoiler from the title: it isn’t.

Apple Music’s flagship technology, the gimmick that they used to market the service, is a proprietary lossless compression format. This technology, named Apple Lossless Audio Codec or ALAC by marketing, is genuinely impressive. It delivers the highest quality audio available on a streaming service, with quality comparable to original studio masters in a file a fraction of the size. But it’s also essentially useless, ironically largely due to hardware design decisions Apple made back in 2016.

When they revealed the iPhone 7, Apple bravely announced that they would be removing the headphone jack from these new models. This move has gradually forced consumers to switch to Bluetooth, lest they be forced to deal with an endless tangle of dongles and adapters. And as it turns out, Bluetooth is unable to support ALAC due to bandwidth limitations. This means that all of Apple’s first-party headphones, from the standard AirPods to the nearly $600 AirPods Max, don’t support Apple Music’s primary advantage. In order to see real benefit from ALAC, you would need an excessive home audio setup, one likely to cost in excess of $2000. I don’t think that this represents most consumers.

So Apple’s lossless tech is a non-factor for the vast vast majority of users. What else does it have to offer? Better Siri integration? A user interface that some people find easier to use? Yeah, Apple Music does have those things. But after that, it struggles to feature match Spotify.

Spotify’s primary advantage isn’t even in the music itself. It’s in the app’s complex recommendation algorithms, and fleshed-out social features. Better than any other app on the market, Spotify is very good at recommending personalized new music that people will like. And while the biggest playlists are controlled almost entirely by the big labels (Op-Ed for another day), the personalized ones are much better than Apple Music’s equivalents. And the community playlist features, as well as being able to easily follow your friend’s playlists, give Spotify a much more social experience than Apple Music.

Spotify has a few other minor advantages. It’s on a lot more platforms, from Xbox and Playstation to the vast majority of Smart TVs. As of 2022, Apple is nowhere near matching this availability. Spotify also supports a wide variety of Podcasts in the same app, without having to download another piece of bloatware. As of this week, Spotify is even expanding to Audiobooks. The app is slowly but surely striving to become the app that you use for all audio entertainment.

Spotify and Apple Music are largely comparable services. They feature match each other on all of the basics. You can use both of them to listen to music while you walk to class. But Apple Music is the soulless clone, propped up by gimmick technology that almost no one will use, and pumped full of marketing money by the world’s largest corporation. I choose to support small indie international corporations. And you should too. Choose Spotify.