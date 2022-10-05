NASA Kamikaze Mission

On September 26, 2022, The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft successfully hit an asteroid target called Dimorphos. NASA controllers intentionally crashed a $330 million robotic spacecraft from Dimorphos about 10.8 million kilometers from Earth. The DART spacecraft was traveling at over 4 miles per second and was destroyed immediately at impact.

DART was a trial in technology that could one day be used to protect Earth from the kind of collision with the space debris that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. The deliberate cosmic explosion orchestrated by NASA is proof that humanity really does have the means to target an interplanetary debris, intercept it in flight, and potentially redirect orbit, enough to shield the Earth. Although astronomers will take some time to determine if the mission will achieve its goal of deflecting the asteroid, NASA officials remain optimistic.

The match-up between DART and Dimorphos did not, at first, terrible. Dimorphos was assessed to weigh generally 5 billion kg (11 billion lbs.) and is near to the length of two football fields. DART weighed just around 570 kg (1,260 lbs.) and measured only 2.6 m (8.5 ft.) over. In terms of space physics, size is less critical than speed. The faster the object moves when it collides with another, the more energy it packs with its collisions—and DART was moving quick, blasting toward Dimorphos at 22,530 k/h (14,000 mph). That, in hypothesis at least, ought to have conferred sufficient energy to moderate the orbit by the required 1%.

Of course, the real measure of mission success will be whether DART will actually cut the projected 10 minutes from Dimorphos’ orbit, and that won’t be known for at least a couple of weeks. . Dozens of ground- and space-based telescopes around the world are practicing focusing on Dimorphos, tracking its orbit as it orbits Didymos, timing its orbit and comparing its findings. surname.

What the telescope finds will matter a lot. NASA’s Center for the Study of Near-Earth Object Studies(CNEOS) maintains a catalog of asteroids that fly within 45 million kilometers (28 million miles) of Earth, considered close enough to orbit the planet. they can change slightly, possibly by colliding with another piece of space junk – possibly causing them to hurt our way. According to the CNEOS census, there are 855 such asteroids that are at least 1 km (0.62 mi) in size and more than 10,000 that are at least 140 m (460 ft) in diameter. In total, there are 29,801 known near-Earth asteroids of all sizes in the CNEOS database.

Thomas Zurbuchen, deputy administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement: “Now we know we can aim a spacecraft with the precision needed to impact even a small body in space. Just a small change in its speed is all we need to make a significant difference in the path an asteroid travels.”