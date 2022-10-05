Jupiter Closest to Earth for the First Time in Nearly 60 Years

On Monday, September 26th, not only the Beloit student body, but the entire world saw Jupiter at its closest orbit to Earth for the first time in 59 years. The gas giant was in perfect opposition, too, meaning that it was directly opposite the direction of the sun in comparison to Earth. Because of this, it is well illuminated and the second brightest object in the night sky–falling to the penultimate position thanks to the moon.

At only a distance of 367 million miles from Earth–it is nearly 600 million at its furthest orbit–Jupiter is easily identifiable in the night sky. One does not even need to stay up to the weining hours of the night, for Jupiter is easily visible just after sunset. Indeed, a look in the eastward direction right now gives an excellent view of the solar system’s largest planet before bedtime even comes around.

Jupiter does not magically go further away, too. It will be close to Earth, and thus in a good viewing position, for the coming weeks. Of course, it is not at its closest position–it will not be for the rest of our lifetimes–but it is still beautiful. Experts suggest that even with a pair of everyday binoculars, the strops of Jupiter’s gacious exterior can be visible to the uninformed observer. If lucky, Jupiter’s four largest moons are even visible, just as they were for Galileo and his peers in the early seventeenth century.

There is a beautiful simplicity in the night sky. One so fantastical and mesmerizing that ancient civilizations could not help but believe that it contained gods and fortunes alike. This has not changed; although people no longer look to Jupiter as the god of thunder, it is still a marvel in the sky and should be appreciated as such.